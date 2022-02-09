Senior Software Engineer at Fourier Recruitment

The Fourier group consists of around 70 people, 30 of which is directly employed in FIT as technologists. With a longstanding and established track record in the financial services industry, FIT now seeks to expand into new markets and embrace the newest technology trends whilst growing its existing footprint in its strategic clients.

Software Development, testing and support,

Development, testing and support of Integration services (SOAP Services & APIs)

SQL development

Documentation of technical requirements and designs

Talking to users (requirements gathering)

Liaising with other developers and stakeholders

Implementing new systems / undertaking system deployments

Skills and Competencies

Role objective:

Demonstrated success in being a team player on projects.

Good relationship management skills and able to work under pressure.

Innovative thinker.

Identify opportunities for improvement in business operations and processes.

Understands and supplies solutions to mitigate process or system-based gaps.

Plan and execute on tasks assigned

Support and train clients to use the system and any products.

Monitor the system and resolve issues.

Minimum Requirements

A 3-year degree in Information Technology, B.Sc. Computer Science preferable

10+ year work experience in solutions development with at least 3 years as team or engineering lead

Understanding and/or experience in Go language beneficial

Understanding and/or experience in blockchain or distributed ledger technologies beneficial

Employer & Job Benefits:

Bi-annual Performance Bonus

