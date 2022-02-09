Software Developer

KPI’s will be(but not limited to):



Development

Mendix development Feature Requests, Bug Fixes & Business Project applications.

Understanding of Integration with other systems using Web Services.

Ad-Hoc understanding of other programming languages.

Working with Agile Planning tool within the Internal Development team.

Ensuring all development documentation is in place and up to date.

Working with Software Development Manager, Business Analyst & Test Analyst to ensure development delivery is on schedule.

Technical and functional testing prior to handover for testing/ UAT.

Ad-Hoc end-to-end testing to support development teamwork (as and when required).

Support the team in ensuring the 99.999% uptime departmental objectives are achieved on Mendix platforms.

Internal Business Support

2nd Level Business Support on all Internal Mendix Business Applications.

Liaising with business on bugs and fixes of internal business applications.

Working alongside other departments to ensure applications are bug free and developed to the optimal development standards.

Ad-Hoc training for business users.

Perform standby support as per the standby shift rules.

Administrative

Prepare technical specification / documentation when required.

Document code releases and sprinter, as per required standards.

Daily update and provide feedback on tickets to internal clients; Ensure tickets are fully updated at all times

Perform complete RCA and corrective actions, and update tickets fully in this regards.

Ensure internal clients confirm tickets are resolved before closure of tickets.

Provide timeous feedback to Software Development Manager as and when requested, to facilitate sprint planning and release schedules.

Information Technology Security

Manage risks associated with access to the information assets/systems.

Ensure code developed and released in compliance with ISO 27001 and ISAE 3402 best practice.

Minimum Requirements:

Skills:

Team worker and knowledge sharing amongst the team

Good communication skills

Active listening ability to understand requirements

Ability to communicate in English

Proactive problem solver

Ability to work independently & a positive team player

Self-motivated

Conducts self professionally, exhibits high levels of tolerance and patience

Responsible for continued learning and self-development

All activities performed on time

Ability to write technical design specifications or technical impact documentation

Qualifications & Experience:

Matric

Tertiary IT Degree or Diploma preferred but not mandatory

Understanding of Agile development methodologies

Understanding of other development languages preferred (JAVA preferred)

Knowledge of internet protocols eg. SNMP, SMTP & IMAP preferable

Knowledge of systems integration using REST & SOAP Web Services

Preference will be given to candidates who

Who have previous software development experience and understanding of rapid development tools

A certification in rapid development tools (e.g. Mendix Rapid Developer preferred)

