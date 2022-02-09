Software Developer

KPI’s will be(but not limited to):
Development
- Mendix development Feature Requests, Bug Fixes & Business Project applications.
- Understanding of Integration with other systems using Web Services.
- Ad-Hoc understanding of other programming languages.
- Working with Agile Planning tool within the Internal Development team.
- Ensuring all development documentation is in place and up to date.
- Working with Software Development Manager, Business Analyst & Test Analyst to ensure development delivery is on schedule.
- Technical and functional testing prior to handover for testing/ UAT.
- Ad-Hoc end-to-end testing to support development teamwork (as and when required).
- Support the team in ensuring the 99.999% uptime departmental objectives are achieved on Mendix platforms.
Internal Business Support
- 2nd Level Business Support on all Internal Mendix Business Applications.
- Liaising with business on bugs and fixes of internal business applications.
- Working alongside other departments to ensure applications are bug free and developed to the optimal development standards.
- Ad-Hoc training for business users.
- Perform standby support as per the standby shift rules.
Administrative
- Prepare technical specification / documentation when required.
- Document code releases and sprinter, as per required standards.
- Daily update and provide feedback on tickets to internal clients; Ensure tickets are fully updated at all times
- Perform complete RCA and corrective actions, and update tickets fully in this regards.
- Ensure internal clients confirm tickets are resolved before closure of tickets.
- Provide timeous feedback to Software Development Manager as and when requested, to facilitate sprint planning and release schedules.
Information Technology Security
- Manage risks associated with access to the information assets/systems.
- Ensure code developed and released in compliance with ISO 27001 and ISAE 3402 best practice.
Minimum Requirements:
Skills:
- Team worker and knowledge sharing amongst the team
- Good communication skills
- Active listening ability to understand requirements
- Ability to communicate in English
- Proactive problem solver
- Ability to work independently & a positive team player
- Self-motivated
- Conducts self professionally, exhibits high levels of tolerance and patience
- Responsible for continued learning and self-development
- All activities performed on time
- Ability to write technical design specifications or technical impact documentation
Qualifications & Experience:
- Matric
- Tertiary IT Degree or Diploma preferred but not mandatory
- Understanding of Agile development methodologies
- Understanding of other development languages preferred (JAVA preferred)
- Knowledge of internet protocols eg. SNMP, SMTP & IMAP preferable
- Knowledge of systems integration using REST & SOAP Web Services
- Preference will be given to candidates who
- Who have previous software development experience and understanding of rapid development tools
- A certification in rapid development tools (e.g. Mendix Rapid Developer preferred)
