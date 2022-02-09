Software Developer

Feb 9, 2022

KPI’s will be(but not limited to):

Development

  • Mendix development Feature Requests, Bug Fixes & Business Project applications.
  • Understanding of Integration with other systems using Web Services.
  • Ad-Hoc understanding of other programming languages.
  • Working with Agile Planning tool within the Internal Development team.
  • Ensuring all development documentation is in place and up to date.
  • Working with Software Development Manager, Business Analyst & Test Analyst to ensure development delivery is on schedule.
  • Technical and functional testing prior to handover for testing/ UAT.
  • Ad-Hoc end-to-end testing to support development teamwork (as and when required).
  • Support the team in ensuring the 99.999% uptime departmental objectives are achieved on Mendix platforms.

Internal Business Support

  • 2nd Level Business Support on all Internal Mendix Business Applications.
  • Liaising with business on bugs and fixes of internal business applications.
  • Working alongside other departments to ensure applications are bug free and developed to the optimal development standards.
  • Ad-Hoc training for business users.
  • Perform standby support as per the standby shift rules.

Administrative

  • Prepare technical specification / documentation when required.
  • Document code releases and sprinter, as per required standards.
  • Daily update and provide feedback on tickets to internal clients; Ensure tickets are fully updated at all times
  • Perform complete RCA and corrective actions, and update tickets fully in this regards.
  • Ensure internal clients confirm tickets are resolved before closure of tickets.
  • Provide timeous feedback to Software Development Manager as and when requested, to facilitate sprint planning and release schedules.

Information Technology Security

  • Manage risks associated with access to the information assets/systems.
  • Ensure code developed and released in compliance with ISO 27001 and ISAE 3402 best practice.

Minimum Requirements:

Skills:

  • Team worker and knowledge sharing amongst the team
  • Good communication skills
  • Active listening ability to understand requirements
  • Ability to communicate in English
  • Proactive problem solver
  • Ability to work independently & a positive team player
  • Self-motivated
  • Conducts self professionally, exhibits high levels of tolerance and patience
  • Responsible for continued learning and self-development
  • All activities performed on time
  • Ability to write technical design specifications or technical impact documentation

Qualifications & Experience:

  • Matric
  • Tertiary IT Degree or Diploma preferred but not mandatory
  • Understanding of Agile development methodologies
  • Understanding of other development languages preferred (JAVA preferred)
  • Knowledge of internet protocols eg. SNMP, SMTP & IMAP preferable
  • Knowledge of systems integration using REST & SOAP Web Services
  • Preference will be given to candidates who
  • Who have previous software development experience and understanding of rapid development tools
  • A certification in rapid development tools (e.g. Mendix Rapid Developer preferred)

