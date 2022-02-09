Software Engineer ( Scala)

THIS ROLE CAN BE FULLY REMOTE!
This position reports to the Engineering Team Lead.
Your mission, should you choose to accept it:
- Developing and optimizing systems to manage both parcel and food delivery throughout South Africa
- Working with business to improve processes to allow for more efficient deliveries
- Researching and defining solutions within the logistic domain
- Working predominantly on open source platforms
- End to end ownership of solutions
The skills we need:
- Solid communication skills
- Proactive
- Ability to adapt to change
- Problem-solver
- Solutions-oriented
- Willing to learn as well as teach others
Qualifications & Experience:
- Degree in Computer Science or Engineering or 5 years equivalent experience
- Minimum 3 years experience in writing robust, efficient production code
- Experience with SQL database systems
- Experience with development in a Linux environment
- Proficient in a strongly typed language such as Scala, Java or C#
- Open to diversifying language skill set
- Experience with the following will be advantageous:
- Scala
- Play Framework
- Angular
- Postgres
- Mqtt & Kafka
- Amazon Web Services Google Cloud
- Graphite and Grafana
- Git
- Docker
- Kubernetes
- Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) in Google Cloud
- Big Query
Desired Skills:
- linux
- Scala
- Java