SQL Database Administrator – Belville

My client, a leading regulatory body, is looking for a SQL Database Administrator to join their team in Belville.

The purpose of the role is to support and maintain all aspects of database administration – installation/upgrade/patching, backup and recovery, performance and tuning, security, data loads and database copies. This includes the running of data fix scripts, daily checks (e.g., database backups), automating tasks, maintaining data feeds, and investigating problems.

Duties will include, but are not limited to, the following:

Database Infrastructure & Security

Assist with the creation, deployment, and maintenance of databases in both development and live service environments.

Assist with the setup and management of database resilience and backup strategies.

Assist CDL group development staff in database development projects.

Assist with the automation of regular database support activities.

Perform regular processes (e.g., weekly data refreshes, run data fix scripts) in an accurate and timely manner.

Communication

Clear and timely communications (verbal and written) to colleagues and internal customers.

Keep logs updated with progress on a regular basis.

Liaise with customers to plan activities, request testing.

Contribute to team meeting discussions.

Learn from and share knowledge with the team.

Service Delivery

Assist colleagues in achieving agreed service standards by maintaining database services to the required operational levels.

Assist with the planning for database projects from the initial phase onwards.

Assist with the design, implementation and maintenance of database services and infrastructure to support CDL client deliveries and internal services.

Escalate issues to senior colleagues when problems are identified

Standards and Working Practices

Ensure that team processes and standards are adhered to accurately to ensure that the expected levels of service quality and performance are maintained.

Ensure that all activity is performed in compliance with the audit standards (e.g., SAS 70, PCI DSS).

Assist with the reviews of working policies and procedures.

Assist with the formulation of company policy as appropriate.

Maintain code in centralised repositories appropriate to each project.

REQUIREMENTS:

Matric

Degree in Computer Science or Information Technology, or Certification, for example the Microsoft Database Administrator Certificate.

2 years of proven experience in MS SQL Database Administration (SQL 2012 and higher preferable).

Recognition of skills through certifications, includes Microsoft Certified DBA or similar experience.

Experience in SQL management and troubleshooting.

Experience in Linux administration (Processes, Networking, Storage, Security).

Demonstrated experience with relational databases.

At least two contactable references.

Proficient in English and ability to communicate effectively.

Ability to work in a team environment.

Desired Skills:

SQL

database administrator

MS SQL

microsoft certified DBA

Linux admin

relational databases

