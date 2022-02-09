SQL Developer

Feb 9, 2022

The Role: Essential Functions:

  • You will be working in the Reporting Department where you will be assisting them with BAU work and supporting the company internationally.
  • This consists of writing ad-hoc SQL queries as well as creating and editing stored procedures based on the requirements from business.
  • This is a high paced environment with quick turnaround times, strong problem solving, analytical thinking and excellent communication skills needed.

Skills and Experience: Essential Qualification:

  • Excellent SQL skills (no SSIS, SSRS, PowerBI, etc required)
  • Excellent admin
  • Manage assigned incident priorities and due dates – no project manager, so you need to be able to manage your own tasks
  • High volumes BAU/ad-hoc requests with tight deadlines, so must be able to multi-task
  • Job specs are often vague, so must be able to investigate / debug
  • Be comfortable to communicate and interact with users
  • Written and spoken English must be very good and understandable

