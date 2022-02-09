SQL Developer

Feb 9, 2022

Skills and Qualifications:

  • Matric (NQF 4)
  • Own transport
  • Computer Literacy (MS Office, Excel)
  • 3+ years experience working with ANSI SQL
  • Good understanding of relational databases
  • Knowledge of Data modelling, data ELT/ETL, GIT, JIRA, Azure and Power BI would be advantageous

Focus of role:

  • Create new reports or dashboards based on supplied requirements
  • Perform tests to ensure accurate compliance with project requirements
  • Be comfortable documenting processes along the way

Responsibilities

  • Create, change and manage reports
  • Access, investigate and extract data as needed
  • Test data for completeness and correctness
  • Provide support to internal users
  • Issue investigation and resolution
  • Investigate systems and document
  • Problem escalation as needed

Learn more/Apply for this position