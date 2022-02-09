SQL Developer

Skills and Qualifications:
- Matric (NQF 4)
- Own transport
- Computer Literacy (MS Office, Excel)
- 3+ years experience working with ANSI SQL
- Good understanding of relational databases
- Knowledge of Data modelling, data ELT/ETL, GIT, JIRA, Azure and Power BI would be advantageous
Focus of role:
- Create new reports or dashboards based on supplied requirements
- Perform tests to ensure accurate compliance with project requirements
- Be comfortable documenting processes along the way
Responsibilities
- Create, change and manage reports
- Access, investigate and extract data as needed
- Test data for completeness and correctness
- Provide support to internal users
- Issue investigation and resolution
- Investigate systems and document
- Problem escalation as needed