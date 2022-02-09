Technician Supervisor at Air Products South Africa

The above vacancy exists at our Engineering Services department, Pinetown, reporting to the ESD and Regional Sales Manager. Qualified candidates who meet the requirements of the role are invited to apply.

Key overview and Responsibilities

The Technician Supervisor will be responsible for supervising and controlling all engineering operations and projects within theKZN Region. The key responsibilities for this role include but are not limited to:

Manage the efficient operation of the ESD maintenance and projects section to meet corporate and legal requirements. Supervise and control the maintenance program to ensure the effective operation of the maintenance department. Supervise the major equipment refurbishment program to optimize existing assets to reduce operating costs. Manage training. Manage project work programs. Control all on site installations and maintenance to meet high quality workmanship of contractors. Co-ordinate within a specified area the EHS&Q requirements Ensure the highest level of safety at all times to eliminate risk to personnel and property. Matric with maths and science, N6 and Diploma Mechanical Engineering; Trade Tested Artisan in related Engineering field; Basic business management certificate; A registered gas installer with SACGA accreditation (preferred) A minimum of 10 years of heavy engineering/production environment within the Gas or related industry; At least 5 years of experience in a supervisory capacity with proven experience in managing Technicians, Artisans, and Contractors; Must be medically fit to work at heights; Must have experience in dealing with all levels of customers and suppliers; Must have working knowledge of SHEQ management systems and related ISO standards; Ability to create an environment of knowledge transfer in cross-functional teams; Must have strong organisational and planning skills with good verbal and written communication skills; Must have a valid unendorsed code 08 drivers licence and own reliable vehicle; Must be willing to work overtime and travel when required; Computer literate and Proficient in MS Office Suite for weekly and monthly report writing.

Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not receive feedback within 3 weeks of the closing date of this vacancy, please consider your application as unsuccessful.

