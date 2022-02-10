Aeronautical Information Systems Manager

Purpose:
- Ensure provision of Aeronautical Information to ensure that the information for the safety, efficiency of Air Navigation is available in a suitable form.
- Management of the functioning of Regulation Oversight Part 175.
- Management of the registration of ICAO Radio Telephony call signs and Location Indicators.
Minimum Requirements:
- National Diploma and International Civil Aviation Organization recognized AIS Course(s)
- 5 Years Aeronautical Information Systems Operational experience
- Leadership experience
Key Performance Areas;
- Operational Management
- Planning
- Budgeting and Control
- Communications and Safety Promotion
- Management of Directly Reporting Position Holders
- Quality Standard Oversight
The closing date for applications is 17 Feb 2021. If we have not contacted you after 20 days of the application, please consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- aeronautical information systems
- Leadership/Management Skills
- Budget Management
- Quality Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma