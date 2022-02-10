Aeronautical Information Systems Manager

Purpose:

Ensure provision of Aeronautical Information to ensure that the information for the safety, efficiency of Air Navigation is available in a suitable form.

Management of the functioning of Regulation Oversight Part 175.

Management of the registration of ICAO Radio Telephony call signs and Location Indicators.

Minimum Requirements:

National Diploma and International Civil Aviation Organization recognized AIS Course(s)

5 Years Aeronautical Information Systems Operational experience

Leadership experience

Key Performance Areas;

Operational Management

Planning

Budgeting and Control

Communications and Safety Promotion

Management of Directly Reporting Position Holders

Quality Standard Oversight

The closing date for applications is 17 Feb 2021. If we have not contacted you after 20 days of the application, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

aeronautical information systems

Leadership/Management Skills

Budget Management

Quality Management

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

