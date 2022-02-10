Analyst Programmer – Java at Ntice Search

Feb 10, 2022

Established organisation operating in the retail industry seeking experienced developers to join their new product team! The product will be on a fully cloud native Google cloud platform application. You must be in Cape Town or willing to relocate – relocation assistance may be provided.

Responsibilities

  • Understand and analyze user requests
  • Design, develop and maintain back end applications
  • Design, develop and maintain APIs
  • Design and maintain underlying database objects
  • Support quality assurance (automated testing and supporting of user testing when required)
  • Guide, mentor, and share your experience with your teammates
  • Participate during all stages of the software development life-cycle
  • Improve and streamline processes (including application testing, deployment, and monitoring)
  • Design and develop with support and reusability in mind

Requirements

  • Java experience
  • Expertise developing clustered applications (including technologies that go hand in hand)
  • Experience designing, and developing RESTful API’s
  • Experience using relational database technologies
  • Solid understanding of application architecture

Not required, but will be an advantage:

  • Experience working with a MySQL database
  • Experience using version control systems, such as GIT
  • Familiarity with Continuous Integration tools such as Jenkins
  • Familiarity with Google Cloud Platform and G-Suite
  • Familiarity in the use of container technology such as Docker
  • Familiarity with Angular, and Node.JS
  • Exposure to Agile methodologies, such as SCRUM and KANBAN

