Analyst Programmer – Java at Ntice Search

Established organisation operating in the retail industry seeking experienced developers to join their new product team! The product will be on a fully cloud native Google cloud platform application. You must be in Cape Town or willing to relocate – relocation assistance may be provided.
Responsibilities
- Understand and analyze user requests
- Design, develop and maintain back end applications
- Design, develop and maintain APIs
- Design and maintain underlying database objects
- Support quality assurance (automated testing and supporting of user testing when required)
- Guide, mentor, and share your experience with your teammates
- Participate during all stages of the software development life-cycle
- Improve and streamline processes (including application testing, deployment, and monitoring)
- Design and develop with support and reusability in mind
Requirements
- Java experience
- Expertise developing clustered applications (including technologies that go hand in hand)
- Experience designing, and developing RESTful API’s
- Experience using relational database technologies
- Solid understanding of application architecture
Not required, but will be an advantage:
- Experience working with a MySQL database
- Experience using version control systems, such as GIT
- Familiarity with Continuous Integration tools such as Jenkins
- Familiarity with Google Cloud Platform and G-Suite
- Familiarity in the use of container technology such as Docker
- Familiarity with Angular, and Node.JS
- Exposure to Agile methodologies, such as SCRUM and KANBAN
Desired Skills:
- Java
- MySQL
- GIT