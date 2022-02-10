Analyst Programmer – Java at Ntice Search

Established organisation operating in the retail industry seeking experienced developers to join their new product team! The product will be on a fully cloud native Google cloud platform application. You must be in Cape Town or willing to relocate – relocation assistance may be provided.

Responsibilities

Understand and analyze user requests

Design, develop and maintain back end applications

Design, develop and maintain APIs

Design and maintain underlying database objects

Support quality assurance (automated testing and supporting of user testing when required)

Guide, mentor, and share your experience with your teammates

Participate during all stages of the software development life-cycle

Improve and streamline processes (including application testing, deployment, and monitoring)

Design and develop with support and reusability in mind

Requirements

Java experience

Expertise developing clustered applications (including technologies that go hand in hand)

Experience designing, and developing RESTful API’s

Experience using relational database technologies

Solid understanding of application architecture

Not required, but will be an advantage:

Experience working with a MySQL database

Experience using version control systems, such as GIT

Familiarity with Continuous Integration tools such as Jenkins

Familiarity with Google Cloud Platform and G-Suite

Familiarity in the use of container technology such as Docker

Familiarity with Angular, and Node.JS

Exposure to Agile methodologies, such as SCRUM and KANBAN

