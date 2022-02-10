Business Analyst – Permanent – Remote – up to R720k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Looking to be part of a firm that provides cutting edge automation solutions for businesses to achieve productivity and a solid platform for automated capacity then this is the perfect role for a bright and brilliant Business Analyst.

They are looking for a natural problem solver with good communicator skills. This is your big chance to work with new age Application projects and be exposed to technologies such as Machine Learning, Robotics, Cognitive Solutions, and Virtual Reality. You will play an integral part in projects.

Requirements:

Diploma or Degree in Informatics

5-6 years commercial experience

Business Analysis

Business Mapping

BRD

BRS

FRS

Data Warehousing expertise

Data Modelling

Data Analytics

PowerBI

QlikView

Cognos

SQL

Reference Number for this position is NN54293 which is a permanent position that is fully remote offering a cost to company salary of up to R720k per annum negotiable on experience and ability.

