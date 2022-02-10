C# Backend Developer (C# 8.0 .Net Core 5.0 ASP.Net 5.0) Centurion R960k per annum at e-Merge IT RECRUITMENT

Feb 10, 2022

Are you ready to join a small but dynamic team of Developers in the product development space?

You will need 5 years’ experience in developing, maintaining, and supporting the backend system along with experience in end-to-end systems development cycle.

This boutique software Company is looking to onboard a C# Backend Developer with 5+ years of development experience.

Requirements:

  • C# Backend Developer
  • C # 8.0
  • LINQ
  • .Net Core 5.0
  • ASP.Net Core 5.0
  • Entity Framework Core 5.0
  • LINQ
  • Lambda expression
  • Web API
  • Swagger
  • SignalR

Qualifications

  • Relevant tertiary qualification in Engineering or Computer Science

