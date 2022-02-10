C# Backend Developer (C# 8.0 .Net Core 5.0 ASP.Net 5.0) Centurion R960k per annum at e-Merge IT RECRUITMENT

Are you ready to join a small but dynamic team of Developers in the product development space?

You will need 5 years’ experience in developing, maintaining, and supporting the backend system along with experience in end-to-end systems development cycle.

This boutique software Company is looking to onboard a C# Backend Developer with 5+ years of development experience.

Requirements:

C# Backend Developer

C # 8.0

LINQ

.Net Core 5.0

ASP.Net Core 5.0

Entity Framework Core 5.0

Lambda expression

Web API

Swagger

SignalR

Qualifications

Relevant tertiary qualification in Engineering or Computer Science

Desired Skills:

C#

.Net

ASP

WebAPI

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

