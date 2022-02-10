C/C++ Back End Developer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A global Telecommunications Service Provider seeks a C/C++ Developer who is a passionate coder to join its international team to deliver state-of-the art solutions to an ever-evolving industry. Working in a cross functional team, you will develop a new service offering being launched into the market. This product has components that are low level processing of network data written in C and also data analytics and visualizations written in Python and [URL Removed] This role will mostly be focused on the deep analytics application written in C and Golang. These applications have very high-performance requirements and forms the core of our fraud detection platform. You will require 3 or more years experience in a similar role, skilled with Postgres, Docker, Kafka, Microservices and have a solid understanding of Git workflow processes, Gig Management, able to handle GitLab, GitHub and work with branches. Any Linux server management will prove hugely beneficial.

DUTIES:

Participation in the daily stand-up meeting.

Work on tasks ranging from critical hotfixes to epics spanning weeks of development.

Responsible for translating business requirements into code with the assistance of senior team members.

Provide input on architectural decisions and design choices.

Work independently to deliver code with minimal management, knowing when to ask for help and when to push ahead to resolve it.

REQUIREMENTS:

3 or more years experience as a C or C++ Developer.

Familiar with Postgres and have used it professionally.

Thorough understanding of the GIT workflow processes, Git Management, ability to handle GitLab, GitHub and work with branches.

You are familiar with Docker and have used it professionally.

Familiar with message streaming solutions such as Kafka.

You write tests before you start coding.

You have some familiarity with Microservices.

A good understanding of Linux server management will be a significant advantage.

COMMENTS:

