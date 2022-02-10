Data Analyst at Dynamic Business Solutions Company

Responsibilities:
In collaboration with different teams act as a subject matter expert in:
- Statistical Analyses (Significance Testing, T-test/Regression analysis/Reliability & Validity/Correspondence maps/Segmentation).
- Analysing and interpreting of qualitative and quantitative data to identify patterns and solutionso Reporting of deliverables, contribute to insights gathering and in-depth insights & recommendationso Model Development (Decision Trees, Neural Networks ext.)
- Industry knowledge to stay informed on current and emerging trends and developments and incorporate them into projects.
- In support with the team develop, maintain and oversee strategies for effective data management, analysis and reporting.
- In collaboration with other relevant departments, define company-wide metrics and relevant data sources.
- Effectively disseminate client briefs or requests for proposals and applying fit-for-purpose Market Research proposals
- Support the team to ensures resource and project effectiveness and profitability.
- Select, configure and implement analytics solutions with, through or in collaboration with relevant teams or departments.
- Support the team by overseeing all analytics operations to correct discrepancies and ensure quality.
- Extract reports from multiple sources (e.g. operations, ICT, customer feedback).
- Ensure that systems and processes are in place in the handling of data with integrity and in accordance with the relevant Acts and regulations.
- Ensure that systems and processes are in place to transform data into actionable business insights.
- Apply industry knowledge to interpret data and improve business performance.
- Keep abreast of industry news and trends.
Required Qualifications
- Advance Microsoft office/365
- Advance Modeling Packages (Python, Tensor Flow, Scala ext.)
- Advance Data Pipeline Development (SQL, Data Factory, Azure Synapse)
- Statistical Software Package (Statistica /SPSS, Orange)
- Basic BI Packages (Advantageous)
Competencies Required
- Minimum BSc Data Science/Stats and Mathematics and or Research related qualification.
- Experience of working in a consulting environment; especially Marketing Research consulting and account management.
- Senior client engagement and proven capability to deliver research reporting to senior teams at client level
- Market Research background is compulsory (not negotiable)
Desired Skills:
- Negotiation
- Report Writing
- problem solving
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree