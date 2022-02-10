Data Analyst at Dynamic Business Solutions Company

Responsibilities:

In collaboration with different teams act as a subject matter expert in:

Statistical Analyses (Significance Testing, T-test/Regression analysis/Reliability & Validity/Correspondence maps/Segmentation).

Analysing and interpreting of qualitative and quantitative data to identify patterns and solutionso Reporting of deliverables, contribute to insights gathering and in-depth insights & recommendationso Model Development (Decision Trees, Neural Networks ext.)

Industry knowledge to stay informed on current and emerging trends and developments and incorporate them into projects.

In support with the team develop, maintain and oversee strategies for effective data management, analysis and reporting.

In collaboration with other relevant departments, define company-wide metrics and relevant data sources.

Effectively disseminate client briefs or requests for proposals and applying fit-for-purpose Market Research proposals

Support the team to ensures resource and project effectiveness and profitability.

Select, configure and implement analytics solutions with, through or in collaboration with relevant teams or departments.

Support the team by overseeing all analytics operations to correct discrepancies and ensure quality.

Extract reports from multiple sources (e.g. operations, ICT, customer feedback).

Ensure that systems and processes are in place in the handling of data with integrity and in accordance with the relevant Acts and regulations.

Ensure that systems and processes are in place to transform data into actionable business insights.

Apply industry knowledge to interpret data and improve business performance.

Keep abreast of industry news and trends.

Required Qualifications

Advance Microsoft office/365

Advance Modeling Packages (Python, Tensor Flow, Scala ext.)

Advance Data Pipeline Development (SQL, Data Factory, Azure Synapse)

Statistical Software Package (Statistica /SPSS, Orange)

Basic BI Packages (Advantageous)

Competencies Required

Minimum BSc Data Science/Stats and Mathematics and or Research related qualification.

Experience of working in a consulting environment; especially Marketing Research consulting and account management.

Senior client engagement and proven capability to deliver research reporting to senior teams at client level

Market Research background is compulsory (not negotiable)

Desired Skills:

Negotiation

Report Writing

problem solving

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

