Data Analyst at Dynamic Business Solutions Company

Feb 10, 2022

Responsibilities:
In collaboration with different teams act as a subject matter expert in:

  • Statistical Analyses (Significance Testing, T-test/Regression analysis/Reliability & Validity/Correspondence maps/Segmentation).
  • Analysing and interpreting of qualitative and quantitative data to identify patterns and solutionso Reporting of deliverables, contribute to insights gathering and in-depth insights & recommendationso Model Development (Decision Trees, Neural Networks ext.)
  • Industry knowledge to stay informed on current and emerging trends and developments and incorporate them into projects.
  • In support with the team develop, maintain and oversee strategies for effective data management, analysis and reporting.
  • In collaboration with other relevant departments, define company-wide metrics and relevant data sources.
  • Effectively disseminate client briefs or requests for proposals and applying fit-for-purpose Market Research proposals
  • Support the team to ensures resource and project effectiveness and profitability.
  • Select, configure and implement analytics solutions with, through or in collaboration with relevant teams or departments.
  • Support the team by overseeing all analytics operations to correct discrepancies and ensure quality.
  • Extract reports from multiple sources (e.g. operations, ICT, customer feedback).
  • Ensure that systems and processes are in place in the handling of data with integrity and in accordance with the relevant Acts and regulations.
  • Ensure that systems and processes are in place to transform data into actionable business insights.
  • Apply industry knowledge to interpret data and improve business performance.
  • Keep abreast of industry news and trends.

Required Qualifications

  • Advance Microsoft office/365
  • Advance Modeling Packages (Python, Tensor Flow, Scala ext.)
  • Advance Data Pipeline Development (SQL, Data Factory, Azure Synapse)
  • Statistical Software Package (Statistica /SPSS, Orange)
  • Basic BI Packages (Advantageous)

Competencies Required

  • Minimum BSc Data Science/Stats and Mathematics and or Research related qualification.
  • Experience of working in a consulting environment; especially Marketing Research consulting and account management.
  • Senior client engagement and proven capability to deliver research reporting to senior teams at client level
  • Market Research background is compulsory (not negotiable)

Desired Skills:

  • Negotiation
  • Report Writing
  • problem solving

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position