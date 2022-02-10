Data Architect – Johannesburg North – R950k PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Feb 10, 2022

Great opportunity to join an internationally recognised hospitality group that works to create genuine value for the communities they serve! They are looking for a Data Architect specialist providing the design, development and delivery of the Company’s data warehouse, models and architecture to optimise data management.

Minimum requirements:

  • Minimum 5 years of building data pipelines including at least 3 years of experience developing both multidimensional and tabular models with large and complex datasets
  • Experience with data migration and integration
  • Experience building data dictionaries, dimensional data models, architecture diagrams, meta data repositories, data integration processes, ETL processes and data quality
  • Experience with developing enterprise data warehouse solutions, data modelling and development
  • Must be passionate about data and analytics

Qualifications:

  • BSc Degree (in Computer Science, Engineering, Mathematics, Statistics, Information Systems or other technical/quantitative discipline).
  • Post graduate degree is an advantage
  • Microsoft certified: Azure Data Engineer/Azure Solutions Architect Associate or equivalent AWS certifications
  • Any certification in data modelling, data warehousing, project management will be advantageous

Desired Skills:

  • Azure
  • ETL
  • Data Modelling
  • Data Warehousing

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Technical / Business Architecture

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

