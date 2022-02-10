Data Architect – Johannesburg North – R950k PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Great opportunity to join an internationally recognised hospitality group that works to create genuine value for the communities they serve! They are looking for a Data Architect specialist providing the design, development and delivery of the Company’s data warehouse, models and architecture to optimise data management.
Minimum requirements:
- Minimum 5 years of building data pipelines including at least 3 years of experience developing both multidimensional and tabular models with large and complex datasets
- Experience with data migration and integration
- Experience building data dictionaries, dimensional data models, architecture diagrams, meta data repositories, data integration processes, ETL processes and data quality
- Experience with developing enterprise data warehouse solutions, data modelling and development
- Must be passionate about data and analytics
Qualifications:
- BSc Degree (in Computer Science, Engineering, Mathematics, Statistics, Information Systems or other technical/quantitative discipline).
- Post graduate degree is an advantage
- Microsoft certified: Azure Data Engineer/Azure Solutions Architect Associate or equivalent AWS certifications
- Any certification in data modelling, data warehousing, project management will be advantageous
Desired Skills:
- Azure
- ETL
- Data Modelling
- Data Warehousing
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Technical / Business Architecture
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree