Field Technician

Main purpose of the job

Maintenance Of CCTV Systems and Equipment for The Cape Town Metropolitan Police Department.

Key responsibilities

The basic day to day tasks for the technicians amongst others can be summarised as follows:

Fault finding, diagnostic monitoring, resetting, onsite minor repairs and replacement of equipment.

To analyse the reported faults.

To determine the cause of the fault.

To repair the faults.

To write a status report and to obtain a quotation for repairs, should the fault be related to a hardware or software component failure.

To present the status report and the quotation to CTMPD CCTV management for analysis and authorisation of rectification. .

To escalate failure reports should a fault lead to a mission critical failure where immediate processing is required.

To do preventative system maintenance. Such maintenance will be done professionally, complete with a status report signed off by both parties.

To have the completion of each task verified by CCTV management through the approval of our standard job cards.

Attend a monthly management meeting between yourselves and CCTV management to discuss all issues relating to your system performance and outstanding issues.

Knowledge

Qualification & Experience

Minimum of 3 years’ experience in the installation/maintenance of electronic systems which include CCTV cameras and equipment.

Technician must an IT understanding.

Desired Skills:

Field Technician

CCTV

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Employer & Job Benefits:

CCTV

Installation

Maintenance

