Main purpose of the job
Maintenance Of CCTV Systems and Equipment for The Cape Town Metropolitan Police Department.
Key responsibilities
- The basic day to day tasks for the technicians amongst others can be summarised as follows:
- Fault finding, diagnostic monitoring, resetting, onsite minor repairs and replacement of equipment.
- To analyse the reported faults.
- To determine the cause of the fault.
- To repair the faults.
- To write a status report and to obtain a quotation for repairs, should the fault be related to a hardware or software component failure.
- To present the status report and the quotation to CTMPD CCTV management for analysis and authorisation of rectification. .
- To escalate failure reports should a fault lead to a mission critical failure where immediate processing is required.
- To do preventative system maintenance. Such maintenance will be done professionally, complete with a status report signed off by both parties.
- To have the completion of each task verified by CCTV management through the approval of our standard job cards.
- Attend a monthly management meeting between yourselves and CCTV management to discuss all issues relating to your system performance and outstanding issues.
Knowledge
Qualification & Experience
- Minimum of 3 years’ experience in the installation/maintenance of electronic systems which include CCTV cameras and equipment.
- Technician must an IT understanding.
Desired Skills:
- Field Technician
- CCTV
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
Employer & Job Benefits:
- CCTV
- Installation
- Maintenance