Field Technician

Feb 10, 2022

Main purpose of the job
Maintenance Of CCTV Systems and Equipment for The Cape Town Metropolitan Police Department.

Key responsibilities

  • The basic day to day tasks for the technicians amongst others can be summarised as follows:
  • Fault finding, diagnostic monitoring, resetting, onsite minor repairs and replacement of equipment.
  • To analyse the reported faults.
  • To determine the cause of the fault.
  • To repair the faults.
  • To write a status report and to obtain a quotation for repairs, should the fault be related to a hardware or software component failure.
  • To present the status report and the quotation to CTMPD CCTV management for analysis and authorisation of rectification. .
  • To escalate failure reports should a fault lead to a mission critical failure where immediate processing is required.
  • To do preventative system maintenance. Such maintenance will be done professionally, complete with a status report signed off by both parties.
  • To have the completion of each task verified by CCTV management through the approval of our standard job cards.
  • Attend a monthly management meeting between yourselves and CCTV management to discuss all issues relating to your system performance and outstanding issues.
    Knowledge

Qualification & Experience

  • Minimum of 3 years’ experience in the installation/maintenance of electronic systems which include CCTV cameras and equipment.
  • Technician must an IT understanding.

Desired Skills:

  • Field Technician
  • CCTV

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • CCTV
  • Installation
  • Maintenance

Learn more/Apply for this position