Intermediate C# Developer Required – Pretoria at e-Meerge IT Recruitment

Are you an Intermediate C# Developer looking to join a Product shop that is expanding their platforms throughout Africa? You will be responsible for new development and maintenance on multi – tier business applications using best practice design patterns.
If you have solid knowledge of SOA and OO principles, design patterns and component-oriented design then join this highly skilled and dynamic team of Developers.
Requirements:
- Intermediate C# Developer
- C#
- .Net
- JavaScript
- Windows
- XAML
- WPF
- SQL
- Dapper
- Web API
- REST
- MVC
- RabbitMQ
Qualifications
- Relevant tertiary qualification in Engineering or Computer Science
Reference Number for this position is BV52979 which is a permanent position based in Pretoria offering a cost to company negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Bianca on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Desired Skills:
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma