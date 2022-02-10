iOS Developer

Feb 10, 2022

Job Specifications –

Experience

  • 5 + years’ experience as an iOS developer
  • Experience with software development in a test-driven environment
  • Excellent understanding and application of design principles

Advantageous

  • 3 + year user interface analyst experience (preferred)
  • Software Engineering related degree/qualification
  • Honours degree
  • Business experience and product knowledge
  • Experience in Objective-C is beneficial
  • Have worked on at least 1 app published in the App or Play Store

Methodologies

  • Familiarity with Agile development methodologies
  • Knowledge of OO design principles and development patterns

Tools

  • SoapUI (SOAP) / REST client (JSON)
  • XCode
  • Atlassian tool suite (Jira, Confluence)

Technologies

  • iOS
  • UML
  • XML, JSON
  • SOAP and REST Web Service Development

Other

  • Software architecture
  • JAD sessions
  • Data modelling techniques

