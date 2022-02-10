IT Engineer (Azure)

Introduction
Leading IT company seeks an IT Support Engineer, mainly focused on Microsoft Infrastructure and Software.
AZ or MS certifications required. Networking and Firewall knowledge and experience with Solarwinds suite of products will be beneficial.
Duties & Responsibilities
Log, assign and resolve support cases on the service desk within the severities
Timeously attending to alarms created within the Managed Services Platform
Ensuring that Client and Server Anti-Virus is up to date
Ensuring that Client servers have all Windows updates
Daily Customer backup monitoring and troubleshooting
Maintaining Customer infrastructure
Communicate and manage critical issues with SDM and client business contact
Perform client visits as required
Create, manage and maintain appropriate site documentation
Providing clients with accurate, detailed and presentable monthly reports
From time to time you will be required to work after hours/during weekends as some maintenance on customer’s infrastructure can only be done after hours/during
weekends.
Prepare documents and site manuals
Perform basic administrative support duties as required to meet specific operational objectives
Perform miscellaneous job-related duties as assigned by the Service Deliver Manager
Provide assistance and support to colleagues in IT-related matters
Ensuring a high level of customer service and support is provided to all customers.
Desired Experience & Qualification
- AZ or MS certification and experience
- Networking and Firewall knowledge and experience with Solarwinds suite of products.
- 5-15 years relevent experience.
Desired Skills:
- Azure
- AZ
- MS
- Solarewinds
- IT Engineer