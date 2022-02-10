Java Developer

A client within the supply chain industry is looking to hire a Mid-Level Java Developer to join their small team. Candidate should be comfortable working within the digital space whilst using cloud technologies.

Key Requirements

5+ years’ experience

Bachelor’s Degree / BTech

Java

Hibernate

SpringBoot

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

Java

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

