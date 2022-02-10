Java Developer

Feb 10, 2022

One of the largest Manufacturer of Automotive and Motorcycles in the world, is seeking the expertise and skill set for a Java Software developer who has also worked as a Cloud Engineer.

The ideal candidate should have 7+ years software engineer experience and 3 years’ experience as a Cloud Engineer utilizing public cloud platforms.

The skills you should possess:

  • Sound knowledge in Java
  • Familiarity with Microservices, Cloud Architectures and Container Architectures e.g., Docker
  • Experience with Container Orchestration Platforms, preferably Azure AKS, AWS EKS or Kubernetes
  • At least 5 years’ worth of experience using front-end and back-end technologies such:
  • Java
  • JavaScript, HTML 5, CSS
  • Git
  • Maven

Tasks that you should be able to carry out:

  • Development of backend and frontend user stories.
  • Take actively part in all regular Scrum ceremonies
  • Contribute to refinement of user stories (user stories at the beginning of a development sprint might not be fully specified)
  • Clarify open points possibly making proposals and/or developing a prototype for further discussion.
  • Provide support for existing solutions (DevOps)

Don’t hesitate. Apply Now!!!

Desired Skills:

  • GITOPS
  • AZURE
  • JAVA
  • TERRAFORM
  • KAFKA
  • Spring Framework
  • Java EE
  • CI/CD

