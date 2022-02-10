Java Developer

One of the largest Manufacturer of Automotive and Motorcycles in the world, is seeking the expertise and skill set for a Java Software developer who has also worked as a Cloud Engineer.

The ideal candidate should have 7+ years software engineer experience and 3 years’ experience as a Cloud Engineer utilizing public cloud platforms.

The skills you should possess:

Sound knowledge in Java

Familiarity with Microservices, Cloud Architectures and Container Architectures e.g., Docker

Experience with Container Orchestration Platforms, preferably Azure AKS, AWS EKS or Kubernetes

At least 5 years’ worth of experience using front-end and back-end technologies such:

Java

JavaScript, HTML 5, CSS

Git

Maven

Tasks that you should be able to carry out:

Development of backend and frontend user stories.

Take actively part in all regular Scrum ceremonies

Contribute to refinement of user stories (user stories at the beginning of a development sprint might not be fully specified)

Clarify open points possibly making proposals and/or developing a prototype for further discussion.

Provide support for existing solutions (DevOps)

Desired Skills:

GITOPS

AZURE

JAVA

TERRAFORM

KAFKA

Spring Framework

Java EE

CI/CD

