Kubernetes DevOps Engineer Semi Rotation -R750 per hour at e-Merge IT RECRUITMENT

Are you a profound and energetic with expert level CI/CD experience? A leading German manufacturing environment based in Midrand require a DevOps Engineer with Kubernetes experience to join an existing team of energetic developers developing Conversational AI Bots on their various topics.

In this position, you will take a lead role in configuring and maintaining CI/CD pipelines using ArgoCD, GitHub, GitOps, and planning future scalability for global rollouts.

Technical knowledge – Required:

Profound experience with Container Orchestration Platforms preferably Kubernetes or Azure Kubernetes Services (AKS)

Familiarity with Microservices Architectures, Cloud Architectures and Container Technologies such as Docker, containerd

Experience with cloud technologies (Microsoft Azure is a plus)

Experience in implementing Continuous Integration and Deployment (CI & CD) with GitHub, gitops, Azure DevOps

Automated deployment and configuration of components and systems

Infrastructure as Code (Terraform)

Advantage: Helm, TerraGrunt – Configuration Management (e.g. Ansible)

ArgoCD

Kubernetes config maps

Secrets Management (sops, Azure KeyVault)

Experience with securing cloud bases systems

Linux VMs

Virtual networks, including communication with on-premise networks

Authentication, authorization concepts (OAuth2, OpenID Connect)

Continuous Integration, Continuous Delivery (design, configuration and operation)

Experience in implementing and monitoring Microsoft Azure solutions

Experience with: GIT

Experience in AGILE or SCRUM

Cloud computing technologies, business drivers, and emerging computing trends

Hands-on software development experience with object-oriented programming languages such as C#, Java or Go

Event Hubs, Service Bus, IoT Hub

Experience with Databases SQL and NoSQL

Experience with Web Application & Web Services Design & Deployment

REST

Reference Number for this position is GZ54407 which is a long-term contract position rotating between Midrand, Pretoria and Home office offering a rate of up to R750 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Skills:

Azure

Git

ArgoCD

Cloud

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

