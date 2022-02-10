Mid-Senior Front End Web Application Developer (CPT/JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A cutting-edge FinTech company seeks the coding expertise of a Mid-Senior Front End Web Application Developer who prides themselves on achieving pixel perfect UI designs and is always striving to ensure exceptional UX experience. You will convert design ideas into HTML & CSS, determine the structure and design of web pages while striking a balance between functional and aesthetic design. You must have 5+ years experience in Web Design and Development, 5+ years HTML, CSS3, SASS, Angular 10+ and 3-5 Years C# experience. Your tech toolset should also include JavaScript, XS, Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, .NET Core, RESTful Services, Git, Visual Studio & Visual Code, Azure and DevOps. You will also require experience with Responsive and Adaptive Design.

DUTIES:

Convert design ideas into HTML and CSS.

Determine the structure and design of web pages.

Ensure user experience determines design choices.

Develop features to enhance the user experience.

Strike a balance between functional and aesthetic design.

Ensure web design is optimized for smartphones.

Build reusable code for future use.

Optimize web pages for maximum speed and scalability.

Utilize a variety of markup languages to write web pages.

Maintain brand consistency throughout the design.

REQUIREMENTS:

5+ Years experience in Web Design and Development.

Solid understanding of Front-end website development including 5+ Years HTML5, CSS3/SASS, JavaScript.

5+ Years Angular 10+.

TypeScript.

Adobe Creative Suite experience (XS, Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign).

3-5 Years C#.

1-3 Years.NET Core experience along with RESTful services.

Experience with Responsive and Adaptive Design.

Git.

1 Year experience with Visual Studio, Visual Studio Code, Azure and DevOps.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

