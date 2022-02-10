Python Developer Tutor

Feb 10, 2022

  • Support the training of junior developers on the company’s programmes, particularly the Python
  • developers
  • Support learners to grow through pair programming and code review
  • Work collaboratively with and coach team members to support the learners (some team
  • members are technical e.g. junior developers, while others are non-technical e.g. junior
  • scrum masters)
  • Contribute to our open source curriculum content on Github e.g. creating or updating
  • readings, workshops, projects, and tests
  • Contribute to our edtech platform development (not the main focus of the role)

Required technical skill set:
– Strong algorithmic problem solving abilities
– OOP
– “Clean code” and general best practices
– TDD
– Git + git feature branching
– Python3
– SQL

Nice to haves:
– data modeling and regressions
– Jupyter notebooks
– Pandas
– Apache airflow
– RabbitMQ
– Bash
– Django
– Web development
– Agile Kanban

Desired Skills:

  • OOP
  • TDD
  • Python3
  • Git
  • git feature branching
  • SQL
  • Algorithmic problem solving
  • Clean code
  • General best practices
  • Pandas
  • Bash
  • Django
  • RabbitMQ
  • Web Development
  • Apache airflow
  • Jupyter notebooks
  • data modeling and regressions
  • Agile Kanban

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Training
  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

The company supports talented and unemployed young people to access high productivity tech careers through its skills development programmes.

Learn more/Apply for this position