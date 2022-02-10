Python Developer Tutor

- Support the training of junior developers on the company’s programmes, particularly the Python
- developers
- Support learners to grow through pair programming and code review
- Work collaboratively with and coach team members to support the learners (some team
- members are technical e.g. junior developers, while others are non-technical e.g. junior
- scrum masters)
- Contribute to our open source curriculum content on Github e.g. creating or updating
- readings, workshops, projects, and tests
- Contribute to our edtech platform development (not the main focus of the role)
Required technical skill set:
– Strong algorithmic problem solving abilities
– OOP
– “Clean code” and general best practices
– TDD
– Git + git feature branching
– Python3
– SQL
Nice to haves:
– data modeling and regressions
– Jupyter notebooks
– Pandas
– Apache airflow
– RabbitMQ
– Bash
– Django
– Web development
– Agile Kanban
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Training
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
The company supports talented and unemployed young people to access high productivity tech careers through its skills development programmes.