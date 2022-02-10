Python Developer Tutor

Support the training of junior developers on the company’s programmes, particularly the Python

developers

Support learners to grow through pair programming and code review

Work collaboratively with and coach team members to support the learners (some team

members are technical e.g. junior developers, while others are non-technical e.g. junior

scrum masters)

Contribute to our open source curriculum content on Github e.g. creating or updating

readings, workshops, projects, and tests

Contribute to our edtech platform development (not the main focus of the role)

Required technical skill set:

– Strong algorithmic problem solving abilities

– OOP

– “Clean code” and general best practices

– TDD

– Git + git feature branching

– Python3

– SQL

Nice to haves:

– data modeling and regressions

– Jupyter notebooks

– Pandas

– Apache airflow

– RabbitMQ

– Bash

– Django

– Web development

– Agile Kanban

Desired Skills:

OOP

TDD

Python3

Git

git feature branching

SQL

Algorithmic problem solving

Clean code

General best practices

Pandas

Bash

Django

RabbitMQ

Web Development

Apache airflow

Jupyter notebooks

data modeling and regressions

Agile Kanban

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Training

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

The company supports talented and unemployed young people to access high productivity tech careers through its skills development programmes.

Learn more/Apply for this position