SAP BI/BW Consultant

Feb 10, 2022

An international owned multinational corprate manufacturer of luxury cars and motocycles in SA, has an amazing opportunity for a
SAP BI/BW Consultant

Minimum requirements:

  • 7 + years’ experience
  • Relevant IT / Business Degree
  • South African citizens / residents are preferred

Role Tasks:

  • Understand the business requirements, preparing AS-IS, and TO-BE documents and get sign-off from users for Business Blueprint document
  • ABAP debugging beneficial (Workbench related knowledge of new development/enhancements)
  • Preparation of testing documents and perform internal testing
  • Preparation of Master Data templates for various objects like Material Master, Vendor Master, Inforecords, Source List and Purchase Orders.
  • Integration testing with other modules
  • Understand interfaces, IDOC and RFC’s processing
  • Preparing User manuals and conducting training to business process owners
  • Go-live preparation and post Go-live support
  • Interaction with clients through meetings, calls and emails
  • Handling Tickets and Tasks with the responsibility for closing the same within defined SLA’s (Service Level Agreements)
  • Responsible for troubleshooting issues for the system and providing support
  • Executing the required changes through configuration
  • Executing the analysis and resolution of Production Support calls
  • Raising Change Requests (CR’s) and writing Functional Specifications for them
  • Preparing test data for testing of CR’s (Change Requests)
  • Testing CR’s (Change Requests) and preparing test results
  • Carrying out regression testing

Technical / Functional Skills:

  • Development documentation
  • Analyse and solve End-user authorisation issues
  • Conduct Unit tests, Integration tests and System Integration security tests
  • Support the functional team with issues and provide a solutions-based approach
  • Understand the relevant Aftersales business processes: Logistics, Sales
  • SAP Analytics Cloud
  • Eclipse
  • SAP BW 7.5 Data Modelling and BEX skills essential
  • SAP BW4HANA Data Modelling skills beneficial
  • SAP ABAP and AMDP competence essential
  • SAP BO experience (AFO & WEBI) essential
  • You will be responsible for the coordination of the technical implementation.
  • Modules – SAP BW SAP BO

Desired Skills:

  • SAP BI
  • Sap Bw
  • SAP SAC
  • ABAP
  • HANA

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

