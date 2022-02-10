SAP BI/BW Consultant

An international owned multinational corprate manufacturer of luxury cars and motocycles in SA, has an amazing opportunity for a

Minimum requirements:

7 + years’ experience

Relevant IT / Business Degree

South African citizens / residents are preferred

Role Tasks:

Understand the business requirements, preparing AS-IS, and TO-BE documents and get sign-off from users for Business Blueprint document

ABAP debugging beneficial (Workbench related knowledge of new development/enhancements)

Preparation of testing documents and perform internal testing

Preparation of Master Data templates for various objects like Material Master, Vendor Master, Inforecords, Source List and Purchase Orders.

Integration testing with other modules

Understand interfaces, IDOC and RFC’s processing

Preparing User manuals and conducting training to business process owners

Go-live preparation and post Go-live support

Interaction with clients through meetings, calls and emails

Handling Tickets and Tasks with the responsibility for closing the same within defined SLA’s (Service Level Agreements)

Responsible for troubleshooting issues for the system and providing support

Executing the required changes through configuration

Executing the analysis and resolution of Production Support calls

Raising Change Requests (CR’s) and writing Functional Specifications for them

Preparing test data for testing of CR’s (Change Requests)

Testing CR’s (Change Requests) and preparing test results

Carrying out regression testing

Technical / Functional Skills:

Development documentation

Analyse and solve End-user authorisation issues

Conduct Unit tests, Integration tests and System Integration security tests

Support the functional team with issues and provide a solutions-based approach

Understand the relevant Aftersales business processes: Logistics, Sales

SAP Analytics Cloud

Eclipse

SAP BW 7.5 Data Modelling and BEX skills essential

SAP BW4HANA Data Modelling skills beneficial

SAP ABAP and AMDP competence essential

SAP BO experience (AFO & WEBI) essential

You will be responsible for the coordination of the technical implementation.

Modules – SAP BW SAP BO

Desired Skills:

SAP BI

Sap Bw

SAP SAC

ABAP

HANA

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

