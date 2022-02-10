An international owned multinational corprate manufacturer of luxury cars and motocycles in SA, has an amazing opportunity for a
SAP BI/BW Consultant
Minimum requirements:
- 7 + years’ experience
- Relevant IT / Business Degree
- South African citizens / residents are preferred
Role Tasks:
- Understand the business requirements, preparing AS-IS, and TO-BE documents and get sign-off from users for Business Blueprint document
- ABAP debugging beneficial (Workbench related knowledge of new development/enhancements)
- Preparation of testing documents and perform internal testing
- Preparation of Master Data templates for various objects like Material Master, Vendor Master, Inforecords, Source List and Purchase Orders.
- Integration testing with other modules
- Understand interfaces, IDOC and RFC’s processing
- Preparing User manuals and conducting training to business process owners
- Go-live preparation and post Go-live support
- Interaction with clients through meetings, calls and emails
- Handling Tickets and Tasks with the responsibility for closing the same within defined SLA’s (Service Level Agreements)
- Responsible for troubleshooting issues for the system and providing support
- Executing the required changes through configuration
- Executing the analysis and resolution of Production Support calls
- Raising Change Requests (CR’s) and writing Functional Specifications for them
- Preparing test data for testing of CR’s (Change Requests)
- Testing CR’s (Change Requests) and preparing test results
- Carrying out regression testing
Technical / Functional Skills:
- Development documentation
- Analyse and solve End-user authorisation issues
- Conduct Unit tests, Integration tests and System Integration security tests
- Support the functional team with issues and provide a solutions-based approach
- Understand the relevant Aftersales business processes: Logistics, Sales
- SAP Analytics Cloud
- Eclipse
- SAP BW 7.5 Data Modelling and BEX skills essential
- SAP BW4HANA Data Modelling skills beneficial
- SAP ABAP and AMDP competence essential
- SAP BO experience (AFO & WEBI) essential
- You will be responsible for the coordination of the technical implementation.
- Modules – SAP BW SAP BO
Desired Skills:
- SAP BI
- Sap Bw
- SAP SAC
- ABAP
- HANA
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years