Senior C# Microsoft Developer – JHB- R900k per annum at e-Merge IT RECRUTMENT

This Leading Company that specialises in software business solutions is looking to onboard a Senior C# Developer.

In this position bring your expertise in designing, building code, and implementing solutions. You need to be able to create logical and innovative solutions to complex requirements.

If you can provide guidance and support to Junior Developers, then apply today!!!!!

Requirements:

Senior C# Microsoft Developer

Microsoft Certified Systems Developer (MCSD) or Microsoft Certified Professional (MCP)

5 years development experience

C#

ASP.Net

JavaScript

WPF

WCF

HTML5

MVC

CSS

Azure

Xamarin

Qualifications

Relevant tertiary qualification in Engineering or Computer Science

Reference Number for this position is BV54429 which is a fixed term contract position based in Johannesburg offering a cost to company salary of R900k per annum negotiable on experience and ability.

Desired Skills:

C#

WPF

Asp.Net

HTLM5

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

