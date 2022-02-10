Senior C#.Net Analyst Programmer with Angular – Remote – R780k PA at e-Merge IT Recuitment

A JSE listed business banking hub that specialises in providing financial products & services to wealth client’s is expanding.
Yes, they are seeking the services of a proficient and dynamic Senior .Net Analyst Programmer that will be assigned to the banking and foreign exchange markets.
You can expect a full remote setup. You will see yourself driving development, maintenance, configuration and enhancement of a variety of applications utilizing C#.Net, Angular and RESTful services, hosted on Microsoft SQL Server databases on Web and Mobile platforms.
Sound like your idea of fun? Let’s chat.
Requirements:
- 6 years’ experience in developing in C# .Net
- .Net 4 & up
- Microsoft SQL Server
- Angular 9+
- Azure DevOps
- Test Driven Development
Qualifications
- University degree in computer science, engineering, or similar.
Reference Number for this position is DB53600 which is a full remote and permanent position offering a cost to company salary of up to R780k per annum negotiable on experience and ability.
