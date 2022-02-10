Senior C#.Net Analyst Programmer with Angular – Remote – R780k PA at e-Merge IT Recuitment

A JSE listed business banking hub that specialises in providing financial products & services to wealth client’s is expanding.

Yes, they are seeking the services of a proficient and dynamic Senior .Net Analyst Programmer that will be assigned to the banking and foreign exchange markets.

You can expect a full remote setup. You will see yourself driving development, maintenance, configuration and enhancement of a variety of applications utilizing C#.Net, Angular and RESTful services, hosted on Microsoft SQL Server databases on Web and Mobile platforms.

Requirements:

6 years’ experience in developing in C# .Net

.Net 4 & up

Microsoft SQL Server

Angular 9+

Azure DevOps

Test Driven Development

Qualifications

University degree in computer science, engineering, or similar.

Desired Skills:

.Net

Angular 9+

Azure DevOps

SQL Server

