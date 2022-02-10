SENIOR FULL STACK DEVELOPER

Production of detailed technical designs
Generate ideas for the improvement of systems
Design, develop, test and implement new software
Present ideas for system improvements
Requirements
A university degree in Computer Science or similar is required
5+ Years of software development experience is required
3+ Years’ experience in our tech stack is required.
Knowledge and working experience with Git
Experience with Clean Code required
Experience with Vue Frameworks, NuxtJS preferable
Experience with Vuejs, Node.js, Bootstrap required
Experience with JavaScript/ES6/TypeScript, SQL, Linux and Apache required
Experience with HTML5, CSS3 required
Desired Skills:
- CSS3
- HTML5
- Javascript
- Linux
- APACHE
- Nodejs
- Bootstrap
- NuxtJS
- Vuejs
- GIT
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Our client is a leader in the ICT sector and have operations across South Africa
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Pension Fund