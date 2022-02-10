SENIOR FULL STACK DEVELOPER

Feb 10, 2022

Production of detailed technical designs
Generate ideas for the improvement of systems
Design, develop, test and implement new software
Present ideas for system improvements

Requirements
A university degree in Computer Science or similar is required
5+ Years of software development experience is required
3+ Years’ experience in our tech stack is required.
Knowledge and working experience with Git
Experience with Clean Code required
Experience with Vue Frameworks, NuxtJS preferable
Experience with Vuejs, Node.js, Bootstrap required
Experience with JavaScript/ES6/TypeScript, SQL, Linux and Apache required
Experience with HTML5, CSS3 required

Desired Skills:

  • CSS3
  • HTML5
  • Javascript
  • Linux
  • APACHE
  • Nodejs
  • Bootstrap
  • NuxtJS
  • Vuejs
  • GIT

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Our client is a leader in the ICT sector and have operations across South Africa

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Pension Fund

