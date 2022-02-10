Senior JavaScript Frontend Developer with C# Sandton R1.08m per annum at e-Merge IT RECRUITEMENT

They’re a tech powerhouse that’s mastered the application of analytics and technology, and they’re looking to onboard a seasoned Senior JavaScript Frontend Developer with C# to join their team of experts.
You will work on a product, that goes beyond traditional Business Intelligence. You will be exposed to the latest and leading technologies, a multitude of business domains and full agile software development life cycle.
Enticing enough? Then APPLY NOW!
Requirements:
- BSc degree
- 7+ years’ experience
- NET Core
- C#
- JavaScript
- TypeScript
- Python
- React
- SQL Server
- Redux
- Angular
- Vue
- HTML
- CSS
- .NET
- Sass
- Agile
Reference Number for this position is TRA53864 which is a Permanent position based in Sandton offering a cost to company salary of [URL Removed] per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Tarryn on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree