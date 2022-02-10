Senior Python Backend Developer with C# – Sandton – R720k to R1.08m pa CTC at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Feb 10, 2022

This leading product shop, working with the latest tech in AI, virtual reality and simulation science, is on the hunt for a skilled Senior Python Backend Developer with C# to join their high learning environment.

You will be working the full agile software development life cycle from analysis to automated deployments. You will also be working on a performance diagnostics solution with industry specific components.

Captivated? Then APPLY NOW!

Requirements:

  • BSc degree
  • 6+ years’ experience
  • C#
  • .Net
  • OOP
  • Python
  • C++
  • Azure
  • NET
  • Agile
  • CICD
  • SQL
  • NoSQL
  • Containerisation
  • Test-Driven Development

You will have exposure to the following:

  • End-to-end analytics application development
  • Package Development
  • Full Agile Software Development Life Cycle – from development-and-testing, telemetry-driven UAT, through to automated deployments
  • A multitude of business domains

Reference Number for this position is TRA53865 which is a permanent position and based in Sandton offering a cost to company salary of R720k to [URL Removed] pa CTC negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Darryn on [Email Address Removed] or call on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

  • .Net
  • OOP
  • SQL
  • Agile

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Recruitment

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position