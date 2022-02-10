Senior Python Backend Developer with C# – Sandton – R720k to R1.08m pa CTC at e-Merge IT Recruitment

This leading product shop, working with the latest tech in AI, virtual reality and simulation science, is on the hunt for a skilled Senior Python Backend Developer with C# to join their high learning environment.

You will be working the full agile software development life cycle from analysis to automated deployments. You will also be working on a performance diagnostics solution with industry specific components.

Requirements:

BSc degree

6+ years’ experience

C#

.Net

OOP

Python

C++

Azure

NET

Agile

CICD

SQL

NoSQL

Containerisation

Test-Driven Development

You will have exposure to the following:

End-to-end analytics application development

Package Development

Full Agile Software Development Life Cycle – from development-and-testing, telemetry-driven UAT, through to automated deployments

A multitude of business domains

