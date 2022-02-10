Senior Python Backend Developer with C# – Sandton – R720k to R1.08m pa CTC at e-Merge IT Recruitment

This leading product shop, working with the latest tech in AI, virtual reality and simulation science, is on the hunt for a skilled Senior Python Backend Developer with C# to join their high learning environment.
You will be working the full agile software development life cycle from analysis to automated deployments. You will also be working on a performance diagnostics solution with industry specific components.
Captivated? Then APPLY NOW!
Requirements:
- BSc degree
- 6+ years’ experience
- C#
- .Net
- OOP
- Python
- C++
- Azure
- NET
- Agile
- CICD
- SQL
- NoSQL
- Containerisation
- Test-Driven Development
You will have exposure to the following:
- End-to-end analytics application development
- Package Development
- Full Agile Software Development Life Cycle – from development-and-testing, telemetry-driven UAT, through to automated deployments
- A multitude of business domains
Reference Number for this position is TRA53865 which is a permanent position and based in Sandton offering a cost to company salary of R720k to [URL Removed] pa CTC negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Darryn on [Email Address Removed] or call on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.
Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!
Desired Skills:
- .Net
- OOP
- SQL
- Agile
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Recruitment
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree