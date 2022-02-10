Software Developer at Datamine Africa

This position will be for Qmuzik Technologies, a sub-division of Datamine Africa.

Qmuzik Technologies is looking for a motivated software developer who is enthusiastic about software development in the Aerospace & Defence and Manufacturing industries. The successful candidate will join a team working closely with senior software developers and will report to them.

The candidate would ideally be located in Gauteng as the head-office is in Centurion and must be able to travel to head-office as/when required.

Qmuzik Technologies can offer the right candidate a challenging work environment, a competitive remuneration package and the opportunity to get involved in varying and wide-ranging applications of software solutions to solve real world problems.

Key responsibilities:

Write maintainable, clean, re-usable, object-oriented, and efficient code in compliance with our coding standards.

Develop, debug, and maintain modern web applications written in C#, Typescript, Javascript and Transact SQL. Experience in the Angular and Microsoft Web API frameworks will be advantageous.

Write and maintain unit tests and utilize code coverage tools.

Maintain proper source control according to company standards (using Git and Azure Devops Server).

Work with Lead Developers and Product Managers to define system requirements and estimates.

Assist in development of use cases and technical design specifications.

Learn and understand the technical details, and gain a hands-on familiarity, of all relevant products.

Work with a QA team to ensure accuracy and solution integrity.

Frequently communicate with stakeholders to review progress and to ensure requirements have been met.

Requirements:

Strong oral and written communication as well as inter-personal and presentation skills.

Excellent organizational skills with the ability to take initiative and work proactively with minimal supervision.

Problem-solving mindset.

Team player who can work within an international and multicultural environment.

Passion for Research and Development.

Ability to meet targets.

If not SA citizen a valid work permit is required.

Required Work Experience:

At least 2 years solid modern web development experience using a major web development framework such as Angular, React etc. Experience writing REST services using a framework such as Microsoft Web API. Transact SQL experience will be an advantage.

Qualification Level:

An Engineering, BCom Informatics or BSC Computer Science degree from an accredited tertiary education institution. Please supply proof of such qualification.

Desired Skills:

Web Development

Angular

React

REST services

Web API

Transact SQL

C#

Typescript

Javascript

