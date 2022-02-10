Software Developer at Datamine Africa

This position will be for Qmuzik Technologies, a sub-division of Datamine Africa.
Qmuzik Technologies is looking for a motivated software developer who is enthusiastic about software development in the Aerospace & Defence and Manufacturing industries. The successful candidate will join a team working closely with senior software developers and will report to them.
The candidate would ideally be located in Gauteng as the head-office is in Centurion and must be able to travel to head-office as/when required.
Qmuzik Technologies can offer the right candidate a challenging work environment, a competitive remuneration package and the opportunity to get involved in varying and wide-ranging applications of software solutions to solve real world problems.
Key responsibilities:
- Write maintainable, clean, re-usable, object-oriented, and efficient code in compliance with our coding standards.
- Develop, debug, and maintain modern web applications written in C#, Typescript, Javascript and Transact SQL. Experience in the Angular and Microsoft Web API frameworks will be advantageous.
- Write and maintain unit tests and utilize code coverage tools.
- Maintain proper source control according to company standards (using Git and Azure Devops Server).
- Work with Lead Developers and Product Managers to define system requirements and estimates.
- Assist in development of use cases and technical design specifications.
- Learn and understand the technical details, and gain a hands-on familiarity, of all relevant products.
- Work with a QA team to ensure accuracy and solution integrity.
- Frequently communicate with stakeholders to review progress and to ensure requirements have been met.
Requirements:
- Strong oral and written communication as well as inter-personal and presentation skills.
- Excellent organizational skills with the ability to take initiative and work proactively with minimal supervision.
- Problem-solving mindset.
- Team player who can work within an international and multicultural environment.
- Passion for Research and Development.
- Ability to meet targets.
- If not SA citizen a valid work permit is required.
Required Work Experience:
At least 2 years solid modern web development experience using a major web development framework such as Angular, React etc. Experience writing REST services using a framework such as Microsoft Web API. Transact SQL experience will be an advantage.
Qualification Level:
An Engineering, BCom Informatics or BSC Computer Science degree from an accredited tertiary education institution. Please supply proof of such qualification.
Desired Skills:
- Web Development
- Angular
- React
- REST services
- Web API
- Transact SQL
- C#
- Typescript
- Javascript
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree