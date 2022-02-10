Software Developer at Datamine Africa

Feb 10, 2022

This position will be for Qmuzik Technologies, a sub-division of Datamine Africa.

Qmuzik Technologies is looking for a motivated software developer who is enthusiastic about software development in the Aerospace & Defence and Manufacturing industries. The successful candidate will join a team working closely with senior software developers and will report to them.

The candidate would ideally be located in Gauteng as the head-office is in Centurion and must be able to travel to head-office as/when required.

Qmuzik Technologies can offer the right candidate a challenging work environment, a competitive remuneration package and the opportunity to get involved in varying and wide-ranging applications of software solutions to solve real world problems.

Key responsibilities:

  • Write maintainable, clean, re-usable, object-oriented, and efficient code in compliance with our coding standards.
  • Develop, debug, and maintain modern web applications written in C#, Typescript, Javascript and Transact SQL. Experience in the Angular and Microsoft Web API frameworks will be advantageous.
  • Write and maintain unit tests and utilize code coverage tools.
  • Maintain proper source control according to company standards (using Git and Azure Devops Server).
  • Work with Lead Developers and Product Managers to define system requirements and estimates.
  • Assist in development of use cases and technical design specifications.
  • Learn and understand the technical details, and gain a hands-on familiarity, of all relevant products.
  • Work with a QA team to ensure accuracy and solution integrity.
  • Frequently communicate with stakeholders to review progress and to ensure requirements have been met.

Requirements:

  • Strong oral and written communication as well as inter-personal and presentation skills.
  • Excellent organizational skills with the ability to take initiative and work proactively with minimal supervision.
  • Problem-solving mindset.
  • Team player who can work within an international and multicultural environment.
  • Passion for Research and Development.
  • Ability to meet targets.
  • If not SA citizen a valid work permit is required.

Required Work Experience:
At least 2 years solid modern web development experience using a major web development framework such as Angular, React etc. Experience writing REST services using a framework such as Microsoft Web API. Transact SQL experience will be an advantage.

Qualification Level:
An Engineering, BCom Informatics or BSC Computer Science degree from an accredited tertiary education institution. Please supply proof of such qualification.

Desired Skills:

  • Web Development
  • Angular
  • React
  • REST services
  • Web API
  • Transact SQL
  • C#
  • Typescript
  • Javascript

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

