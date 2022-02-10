Software Developer at Headhunters

Our client, a prominent national business, has a vacancy for a Software Developer in their Cape Town (Plattekloof) offices.

An exciting opportunity within a progressive business environment awaits!

Relevant qualifications preferred.

Drivers License and Own Reliable Transport essential.

To be involved at all stages of the development life cycle:

planning,

analysis,

design,

implementation,

testing & integration,

maintenance and support.

Minimum 3 years Experience in :

Development

Web, Windows Development

.NET Framework and Core

ASP.NET, MVC, Web API and Core

HTML, CSS, Bootstrap, JavaScript

jQuery, Angular and React

Web Services (REST & SOAP)

Databases

SQL Server

Database Design

Database Administration

Applications

Internet Information Services (IIS)

Visual Studio and Azure DevOps

Git source control

Windows Server

Knowledge of and experience with any / all the following would be an advantage, but is not required:

SharePoint

Workflow Development

Dynamics CRM

Mobile Development/ Flutter or Other platforms

