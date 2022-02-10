Software Developer Reporting

DESCRIPTION

The goal of the reporting team is to reduce the use of manual input by providing an automated, standardised and consistent way of generating reports. The team deals with all aspects of reporting, such as output to the customers web portal, Excel documents and Word documents.

The incumbent must provide customer reports that are actionable and clearly highlight the areas of concern. High level requirements include:

– Ad-hoc report generation

– Scheduled report generation

JOB VACANCY

– Web portal population, development and maintenance

– Data processing

RESPONSIBILITIES

– Build high-quality, innovative and fully performing software that complies with coding standards and technical design

– Integrate software components into a fully functional software system

– Get outputs delivered on time

– Produce ad-hoc reports

– Complete scheduled scripts and processes as expected

– Troubleshoot, debug and upgrade existing systems

– Develop software verification plans and quality assurance procedures

– Document and maintain software functionality

– Deploy programs and evaluate user feedback

– Comply with project plans and industry standards

– Estimate time for development tasks and liaise with management for incorporation of development estimates into project plans.

PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

1. Completion of planned work within deadlines

2. Professionalism and effectiveness when dealing with request and queries

3. Quality of work/development on the first attempts compared to the amount of re-work required to complete a task or requirement

4. Quality of comments and documentation describing development work

5. Lead time accuracy:

a. Lead time is the period between the start of a projects development and its delivery to the customer

b. Accuracy is based on the committed due date compared to the actual completion date

6. Impact:

a. Impact is a measure of the effect that code changes have on your project, and a way to consider the cognitive load they place on the developer who implemented them. Change sets that are more difficult to implement will therefore result in a higher impact score. The impact of a change set depends on a variety of factors such as the amount of code in the changes, the severity of those changes and the number of files that the changes affected.

7. Efficiency:

a. Efficiency is the percentage of a developers contributed code that is productive, which generally involves balancing coding output against the codes longevity. Efficiency is independent of the amount of code written. The higher the efficiency rate, the longer that code is providing business value.

OUTPUTS

1. Customer deliverables

The reporting team updates the web portal with the latest information. Outputs are delivered to the customer via the customer advocate.

2. Deliverables to other teams

The customer advocate provides the customer with any Docx/Excel outputs and ad-hoc reports that are not to be uploaded to the web portal. The customer advocate may also access reports via the web portal.

3. Key processes

Ad-hoc reports/reports separate from the web portal:

Requirements

i. Input data source

ii. Any queries that will form part of the full output

iii. Information on how the data should be processed

iv. Details on what the output format should be and what it should look like, eg. Docx or Excel.

b. Processes

i. Set up a script that collects data from the input sources

ii. Write code that processes the input data into a usable format for the output, eg. pivoting data

iii. Template an output structure that will determine the general layout of the output document

iv. Write the data to the output file

v. Set up a CRON for recurring reports to repeat the script at intervals

c. Outputs

i. Excel documents

ii. Docx documents

iii. JSON files

4. Web portal features

a. Requirements

i. Understand which customers this feature will affect

ii. A request detailing the desired functionality

b. Processes

i. Build an initial version in a development environment

ii. After a working version is built, clean up the code to make future maintenance easier

iii. Conduct testing to ensure everything is working as expected, and that previous functionality has not been altered/broken

iv. Conduct check-in meeting with the original requestor to ensure the feature functions as expected

v. If no further changes are required, a new build will be generated and pushed to the live server

vi. Check web portal to ensure no issues have arisen

c. Outputs

i. New live web portal build

INPUTS

1. New reports

A request is generated detailing the expected output, where the output should be located/sent to, the report run frequency, and source of the input data. The request passes through the integrations team when data retrieval involves integration with another platform.

2. New portal features

A request will be generated detailing the expected functionality, the customers that the feature will be added to and the due date.

3. Integrations

Current integrations are with Poller and DPA. Integrations exist between some server-side scripts and between the database and CMS. Future integrations will be required where a data source needs to be reported on.

ATTRIBUTES

– Assertive and ability to carry out instructions and communicate effectively at various levels.

– Strong communication skills and ability to drive tasks to completion.

– Have a positive, proactive can-do attitude.

– Ability to work in an unstructured/flat/non-hierarchical environment.

– Compliance with all processes and procedures.

– Self-managed and ability to work under pressure both independently and in a team.

– Be punctual and presentable.

WORKING HOURS

– The position will entail normal working hours but may at times require tasks to be completed after hours to reduce user or client service interruption.

– The incumbent may also be required to form part of a standby rotation schedule to support when necessary.

Learn more/Apply for this position