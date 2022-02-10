Test Analyst

KPA’s:

Makes certain that products are at the expected and required standard that a business is trying to achieve.

Ensures that products will perform at a high standard by testing products for durability as well as computer bugs.

Tests products to make sure they perform all the functions that they are meant to.

Tests all applications and ensures all issues are accurately logged, tracked and resolved.

Builds and maintains regression test suites for all the applications supported.

Provides first line support for all the client intelligence applications, resolves user issues and where necessary escalates them to the development teams, tracks all of the issues and makes sure that where there are repeat problems the issues are correctly logged to make the necessary enhancements.

Minimum Requirements:

Skills:

Proactive problem solver

Proposes solutions to problems and considers timeliness, effectiveness, and practicality in addressing requirements

Generates innovative solutions by approaching problems with curiosity and open mindedness, using existing information to its fullest potential

Ability to work independently & a positive team player

Self-motivated

Demonstrates flexibility in day-to-day work.

Establishes harmonious working relationships with team members

Sets high standards of performance for oneself

High attention to detail and accuracy

Good prioritisation and organisation skills

Complies with policies and procedures

Qualifications:

Tertiary education B Sc or B Com Informatics or Computer Science (maths as a subject preferred) required

Course in Software Quality Assurance, Testing Techniques and Testing Life cycle an advantage

Previous development experience a major advantage

Minimum of 2 years working experience

Exposure to testing methodologies, Test Case design experience, Project planning testing

Technical Understanding and able to make recommendations

Understands basic Internet and client/server architectures.

Possesses basic knowledge of development

Accurately employs development methodology and system tools

DB experience in some of the following areas will be advantageous:

SQL query experience

Mendix/ Low-Code application development experience will be advantageous

Agile experience

Working knowledge of database functionality and application

Working knowledge of flow diagrams and creating them.

Testing experience

Assemble, document and execute test plans

