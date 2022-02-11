Acronis opens first cloud data centre in Nigeria

Acronis has announced the availability of a new Acronis Cyber Cloud Data Centre in Lagos, Nigeria.

The new data center, one of the 111 new data centers being deployed by the company, gives service provider partners access to a full range of cyber protection solutions upon which they can build new services while delivering faster access, constant data availability, and data sovereignty to their clients.

Having these capabilities is key for Nigerian service providers today, as cyber threats loom over the business landscape and data accessibility, privacy, and compliance demands grow.

The opening of the Nigerian data center is part of the Acronis Global/Local Initiative, an effort that includes global management for all data centers, geographic redundancy, and control for local partners, and a local disaster recovery site – all with competitive pricing. The goal of this initiative is to ensure service providers will have no trouble meeting the ever-changing compliance, data sovereignty, and performance requirements they and their clients face.

The global network of Acronis Cyber Cloud Data Centers already includes more than 40 data centers. From Europe to Asia and from the US to Africa, Acronis already opened cloud data centers across the globe and is planning to open many more. With the new data center in Nigeria, local service providers will have a location within the country where they can store business-critical data for their clients. Managed service providers (MSPs) will also benefit from the full range of managed cloud solutions and cyber protection solutions available via the Acronis Cyber Cloud platform.

“A local presence is a necessity for modern cloud businesses and we are proud to deliver the Acronis Cyber Cloud Data Center in Nigeria,” says Peter French Regional General Manager Middle East & Africa at Acronis. “Now, Nigerian companies, and businesses from neighbour countries too, will be able to store their strategic data locally while being backed by a global partner who is on standby 24/7/365 to address any issues.”