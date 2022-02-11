Our client is actively seeking for an experienced Android Developer to join their dynamic team, and this could be you!
Skills:
- 5 + Years of Android Development experience
- Experience with software development in a test-driven environment
- Excellent communication skills and being able to work independently or in a full team
- Have worked on at least 1 app published in the App or Play Store
- SoapUI (SOAP) / REST client (JSON)
- Android Studio
- Atlassian tool suite (Jira, Confluence)
- J2EE
- WebLogic, Apache
- UML
- XML, JSON
- SOAP and REST Web Service Development
