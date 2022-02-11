Android Developer

Our client is actively seeking for an experienced Android Developer to join their dynamic team, and this could be you!

If you meet the below requirements, apply now!

Skills:

5 + Years of Android Development experience

Experience with software development in a test-driven environment

Excellent communication skills and being able to work independently or in a full team

Have worked on at least 1 app published in the App or Play Store

SoapUI (SOAP) / REST client (JSON)

Android Studio

Atlassian tool suite (Jira, Confluence)

J2EE

WebLogic, Apache

UML

XML, JSON

SOAP and REST Web Service Development

