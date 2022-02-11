Android Developer

Feb 11, 2022

Our client is actively seeking for an experienced Android Developer to join their dynamic team, and this could be you!

Skills:

  • 5 + Years of Android Development experience
  • Experience with software development in a test-driven environment
  • Excellent communication skills and being able to work independently or in a full team
  • Have worked on at least 1 app published in the App or Play Store
  • SoapUI (SOAP) / REST client (JSON)
  • Android Studio
  • Atlassian tool suite (Jira, Confluence)
  • J2EE
  • WebLogic, Apache
  • UML
  • XML, JSON
  • SOAP and REST Web Service Development

