Angular Developer

Responsibilities
- Referring to Angular and other open-source software to develop responsive applications
- Using the latest frontend technologies to develop applications communicated from the client-side
- Documenting tested and workable Javascript, HTML, and CSS
- Conducting product analysis and performance tests to check for effective user interface
- Ensuring the developed technical contents are referring and abiding by Angular best practices
Requirements
- Good to have bachelors degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, Information Technology, or related field
- 3+ years work experience in the IT industry and Angular framework.
- Proficiency in Javascript, CSS, and HTML
- Knowledge of the latest technologies and open-source software