Angular Developer

Feb 11, 2022

Responsibilities

  • Referring to Angular and other open-source software to develop responsive applications
  • Using the latest frontend technologies to develop applications communicated from the client-side
  • Documenting tested and workable Javascript, HTML, and CSS
  • Conducting product analysis and performance tests to check for effective user interface
  • Ensuring the developed technical contents are referring and abiding by Angular best practices

Requirements

  • Good to have bachelors degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, Information Technology, or related field
  • 3+ years work experience in the IT industry and Angular framework.
  • Proficiency in Javascript, CSS, and HTML
  • Knowledge of the latest technologies and open-source software

