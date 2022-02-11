Application Support Analyst at SUMMIT Africa Recruitment

Est. in 1997, hosting 12 offices around the globe (including Singapore and New York), our client is a Global Merchant Commodities Firm specializing in energy and its associated industries. In launching their Cape Town, Waterfront based office, they are looking for a Senior Application Support Analyst to assist in maintaining their world class brand.
Responsibilities
Thorough knowledge of business processes in assigned area of responsibility
Perform initial positive and negative testing for solutions prior to releasing for user acceptance testing
Ability to quickly learn and adapt to new technology features as needed to support business goals
Ability to work with internal technology teams
Active engagement with Business functions
Create support requests and work with vendor support teams, as needed, for defects, upgrades, etc.
Create and update reports; implement changes to report.
Ability to manage multiple initiatives with competing priorities
Ability to work under pressure and meet tight deadlines
Ability to adapt in a fast-moving and changing culture
Skills
Experience with commodity trading and risk platforms advantageous
Strong experience working with PL/SQL and SQL
Python scripting experience
Cloud based applications support
BI tools experience