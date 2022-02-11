Application Support Analyst at SUMMIT Africa Recruitment

Est. in 1997, hosting 12 offices around the globe (including Singapore and New York), our client is a Global Merchant Commodities Firm specializing in energy and its associated industries. In launching their Cape Town, Waterfront based office, they are looking for a Senior Application Support Analyst to assist in maintaining their world class brand.

Responsibilities

Thorough knowledge of business processes in assigned area of responsibility

Perform initial positive and negative testing for solutions prior to releasing for user acceptance testing

Ability to quickly learn and adapt to new technology features as needed to support business goals

Ability to work with internal technology teams

Active engagement with Business functions

Create support requests and work with vendor support teams, as needed, for defects, upgrades, etc.

Create and update reports; implement changes to report.

Ability to manage multiple initiatives with competing priorities

Ability to work under pressure and meet tight deadlines

Ability to adapt in a fast-moving and changing culture

Skills

Experience with commodity trading and risk platforms advantageous

Strong experience working with PL/SQL and SQL

Python scripting experience

Cloud based applications support

BI tools experience

