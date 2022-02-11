BI Developer (with SAP Data Services) at Mediro ICT

A company based in Isando is looking for a BI Developer with SAP Data Services to join their team on a short-term contract of 3 months, working from home / Isando office. CV to [Email Address Removed]

The Business Intelligence Developer participates in building and maintaining a data warehouse design to generate reports on business operations intelligence to aid in business performance monitoring and business decision making. The role also develops, deploys, and maintains Business Intelligence solutions. These include data visualization and interactive dashboards, ad hoc reporting, and data modeling tools.

Participate in the development, deployment, and maintenance of Business Intelligence solutions.

Assist with translating business needs relating to Business Intelligence into technical specifications.

Communicate with non-technical business users to determine specific business requirements for reports and Business Intelligence solutions.

Participate in data warehouse design and modeling according to established standards and aligned to best practices.

Develop reporting systems that provide accessible information for decision-making, including standard reports and functional dashboards.

Perform technical troubleshooting, code debugging, and problem-solving for existing data warehousing and reporting solutions.

Communicates regularly with technical, applications, and operational staff to ensure database integrity, security, and optimized performance at the application and database level.

Drive and participate in and supports all planning and problem resolution.

Identifies, communicates, and resolves data quality and data reconciliation issues.

Performs independent audits and reviews and validates databases to ensure data integrity.

Works collaboratively with business customers and other IT ops teams to resolve data discrepancies.

Maintains an accurate and comprehensive inventory of data assets, data sources, and reports.

Builds effective partnerships with team members by freely sharing best practices and providing assistance when needed.

Strive to achieve quality service to all internal and external customers.

Minimum Requirements

Minimum Qualifications:

Essential:

Diploma in IT or BTech in IT

Bachelors degree in IT or related field or equivalent qualification

Advantageous:

Certification in Business Intelligence technologies

Postgraduate degree in IT or related field

Minimum Experience:

4 7 years of practical experience as a Business Intelligence Developer

Experience in the following technologies 3 years experience in QlikSense, 2 years experience in PwerBI 2 years experience in Teradata 4 years experience in SQL

Experience in troubleshooting and debugging of Business Intelligence solutions

Advantageous:

Participation in Agile and DevOps squads

Experience in Informatica

Experience in SAP Data Services

Working knowledge of Business Intelligence technologies

Knowledge of scripting languages

Working knowledge of data visualization libraries

Solid understanding of all the underlying infrastructure, including data integration tools, ETL/ELT processes, data formatting, and warehouse architecture

Good knowledge of databases

Advantageous:

Understanding of ITIL

Exposure to Agile practices

