C# WEB API Integration Developer – Remote – R600k PA

You will be required to do researching, designing, writing, and testing of new software integrations and developing existing systems for modifications. You will be maintaining systems by monitoring, identifying and correcting software defects and provide 3rd line technical support for customer issues.

Requirements:

BSc Computer science

Must have at least 4 years’ experience in development

C#

.Net Core

Net

Ajax

jQuery

SOAP

WSDL

RESTful Web Services

SQL

Reference Number for this position is FM53711 which is a Permanent position based Remotely offering a cost to company salary of R600k PA negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Fhumudzani on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

