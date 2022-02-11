E-commerce Analyst

Feb 11, 2022

Our client is a Retail Giant in Cape Town looking for a Senior Business Analyst with E-Commerce experience, to join their growing team. The who will be responsible for ensuring that efficient and cost-effective business solutions and processes are in place to address business needs/requirements.. They are known for their fantastic goods and prices.

The ideal candidate should have the following job related experience:

Essential:

  • 5+ years Business Analysis experience within retail and point of sale
  • Relevant Technical and business acumen Business Analysis in E-Commerce
  • Formal training in business analysis and design methodologies
  • Experience in participating in projects.
  • Solid track record in successful delivery in the BA environment.
  • Commercial and business understanding of the broader retail industry will be advantageous.

Desired Skills:

  • E-Commerce
  • Retail Industry
  • Banking Industry

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

