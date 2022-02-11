Easing the way for skilled workers

South Africa is open for foreigners who want to visit the country for tourism, business and work.

This is one of the promises made by President Cyril Ramaphosa in his State of the Nation Address (SONA).

“The world over, the ability to attract skilled immigrants is the hallmark of a modern, thriving economy,” he says.

Among the processes to make this easier are the streamlining and modernising of the visa application process.

Meanwhile, government has published the latest Critical Skills List, the first time it has been revised since 2014.

“The updated list reflects the skills that are in shortage today, to ensure that our immigration policy matches the demands of our economy,” says Ramaphosa.

He adds that a comprehensive review of the work visa system is currently underway, led by a former director-general of home affairs, Mavuso Msimang.

“This review is exploring the possibility of new visa categories that could enable economic growth, such as a start-up visa and a remote working visa.”

The gazetted Critical Skills List can be viewed here.