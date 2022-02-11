Enterprise Architect

Purpose:

The major focus for this position will be the implementation of Enterprise Architecture practice and delivering business value through the successful implementation of the roadmap.

The role is required to assist in the development Enterprise Architecture capability that will continue to mature to address the complex problems in systems, people and processes, including those that emerge in digital business transformation.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in technology, business management, engineering, or related field.

Honour’s degree/equivalent preferred.

6+ years progressive Business and Information Technology experience.

5 or more years Project Implementation experience.

Experience with TOGAF or another EA Framework experience preferable.

Insurance or financial industry business knowledge preferable.

Knowledge of ARIS is advantageous

Knowledge:

Strong knowledge of Business/Application/Data/Technology architecture.

Insurance industry business knowledge.

Technical Skills:

Demonstrated continuous improvement and continuous learning mindset.

Demonstrated capability as a lifecycle problem solver (idea to implementation).

Cultivate a culture of openness, transparency and inclusion and build, maintain, and grow high performing team and drive innovation.

Key Performance Areas

Strategic Alignment

Technical/Operation requirements

Business Partnering

Desired Skills:

Project Management

TOGAF

Enterprise Architect

data technology

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance

5 to 10 years Technical / Business Architecture

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

