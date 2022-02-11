Enterprise Architect

Job summary statement/purpose:

The major focus for this position will be the implementation of Sasria’s Enterprise Architecture practice and delivering business value through the successful implementation of the roadmap. The role is required to assist in the development of Sasria’s Enterprise Architecture capability that will continue to mature to address the complex problems in systems, people and processes, including those that emerge in digital business transformation.

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS:

Strategic Alignment Will collaborate with senior technology and business leaders to implement the enterprise’s technical ecosystem. This role will also assist in creating an end-state architecture with a deep understanding of the business vision/drivers/objectives across business functions so that the overarching enterprise strategy can be realised. Technical/Operation requirements Drive alignment to a shared technical vision as well as roadmap through a small team of technical architects, partnering with the technology segments embedded with the businesses, technology teams, information security, and infrastructure leads to ensure success in achieving that end-state vision. Business Partnering Independently interfaces with key senior leader level stakeholders from all business segments, deliver functional areas of technology and the business lines. This role has ultimate accountability for ensuring the vision for Sasria’s future state enterprise architecture is realised across the enterprise in order to achieve Sasria’sstrategy

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in technology, business management, engineering, or related field.

Honour’s degree/equivalent preferred.

Experience:

6+ years progressive Business and Information Technology experience.

5 or more years Project Implementation experience.

Experience with TOGAF or another EA Framework experience preferable.

Insurance or financial industry business knowledge preferable.

Knowledge of ARIS is advantageous

Knowledge:

Strong knowledge of Business/Application/Data/Technology architecture.

Insurance industry business knowledge.

Technical Skills:

Demonstrated continuous improvement and continuous learning mindset.

Demonstrated capability as a lifecycle problem solver (idea to implementation).

Cultivate a culture of openness, transparency and inclusion and build, maintain, and grow high performing team and drive innovation.

Location of the role :

The role will be in Illovo, Johannesburg.

Desired Skills:

High proficiency with technology transformations. – Ability to establish

implement

and enforce appropriate standards to meet business requirements. – Strong team player

Enterprise Architecture

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Technical / Business Architecture

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

SASRIA

