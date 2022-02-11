Full Stack Developer at SUMMIT Africa Recruitment

Our client is a an enterprise software developer and technology enabler providing highly customised software, Mobile and Cloud solutions to businesses across sectors.

The primary responsibility of a Full Stack Developer includes designing user interactions on websites, developing servers and databases for website functionality and coding for mobile platforms:

Developing front end website architecture.

Designing user interactions on web pages.

Developing back-end website applications.

Creating servers and databases for functionality.

Ensuring cross-platform optimization for mobile phones.

Ensuring responsiveness of applications.

Working on web design features.

Seeing through a project from conception to finished product.

Designing and developing APIs.

Meeting both technical and consumer needs.

Staying abreast of developments in web applications and programming languages.

Key Competencies:

Delivery focused Be deadline driven and adheres to Sprint deadlines.

Team Player must be able to work as part of a team.

Self-Starter Be able to work independently and contribute effectively to the team.

Initiative

Flexible/adaptable/approachable and willing to work in rapid changing, high delivery environment

Integrity

Keen attention to detail.

Mandatory technical skills required to do the Job:

Main Language (JavaScript, C#, SQL)

Containerization

Experience with overall solution design and documentation

Experience with designing, building, and integrating APIs

Experience with designing and building databases (MSSQL, MySQL, Postgress)

Web Technology (JavaScript, TypeScript, RESTful, GraphQL)

Experience with Json and XML

Experience with ReactJS, AngularJS

CI/CD

Testing Framework (Unit and Integration Testing)

Minimum Requirements

+5 years of Experience

IT Diploma/Degree is advantageous

Industry Related certificated

Retail industry experience is advantageous.

Stable work history

Proven track record of successful implementation

