IBM, SAP strengthen their partnership

IBM is teaming with SAP (NYSE: SAP) to provide technology and consulting expertise to make it easier for clients to embrace a hybrid cloud approach and move mission-critical workloads from SAP solutions to the cloud for regulated and non-regulated industries.

With the launch of the premium supplier option with IBM for RISE with SAP, clients will have the tools to help accelerate the migration of their on-premise SAP software workloads to IBM Cloud, backed by industry-leading security capabilities.

IBM is also unveiling a new program, BREAKTHROUGH with IBM for RISE with SAP, a portfolio of solutions and consulting services that help accelerate and amplify the journey to SAP S/4HANA Cloud.

Built on a flexible and scalable platform, the solutions and services use intelligent workflows to streamline operations. They provide an engagement model that helps plan, execute and support holistic business transformation. Clients are also offered the flexibility and choice to migrate SAP solution workloads to the public cloud with the support of deep industry expertise.

Additionally, migration to SAP S/4HANA on IBM Cloud from on-premise data centers can potentially deliver the following benefits, according to a study by IDC, sponsored by IBM:

Return on investment: Migrating to SAP S/4HANA on IBM Cloud delivered revenue increases for up to 90% of organisations making the transition according to users surveyed.

Reduced costs: More than 80% of the organisations in the study said they experienced a reduction in operational costs.

Greater productivity: nine out of 10 businesses in the study said they improved their productivity after migrating to SAP S/4HANA on IBM Cloud.

“We are thrilled to advance our long-standing partnership through RISE with SAP,” says John Granger, senior vice-president of IBM Consulting. “Our shared commitment is to meet our clients, especially those in highly regulated industries, where they are in their digital journey, while giving them choices for migrating or modernising their mission critical workloads with a hybrid cloud approach.”

Brian Duffy, president of cloud at SAP, adds: “BREAKTHROUGH with IBM is an outstanding complement to RISE with SAP as it lays the foundation for our customers to embark on or advance their business transformation journeys. Further, it reaffirms the value customers recognize from RISE with SAP and the impact and innovation opportunity RISE with SAP offers to organizations that move to the cloud.

“I have every confidence that the combined expertise and experience SAP and IBM offer will accelerate cloud adoption and business growth for customers across the globe.”