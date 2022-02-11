Junior Data Engineer

A unique technology company that always strives to provide a range of digitally enabled business services that have and always will be trusted by clients is currently looking for a Junior Data Scientist / Quantitative Analyst to join their dynamic team!!!
The incumbent will be responsible for maintaining, re-calibrating, developing, and deploying new predictive and prescriptive models and will use their analytical, statistical and programming skills to collect, analyse and interpret large data sets in order to provide insights and data-driven solutions to solve difficult and strategic business
APPLY NOW!!!!
Requirements:
- Degree in Computer Science or Information Technology
- 3-4 years commercial experience
- SAS
- Python
- R
- MS Excel
Responsibilities:
- Manage aspects of current scorecards/models
- Maintain and re-calibrate current scorecards and/or predictive models
- Develop new predictive models
- Utilises advanced data analytics and mining techniques to analyse data, assessing data validity and usability; reviews data results to ensure accuracy; an communicates results and insights to stakeholders
- Identifies trends, patterns, relationships, and discrepancies in data and determines additional data needed to support insight. Processes, cleanses, and verifies the integrity of data used for analysis
- Identifying, interpreting, and explaining the factors giving rise to specific business outcomes
- Predicting & forecasting probable future business outcomes.
- Identifying key factors of business operations to transform/eliminate/introduce in order to improve business outcome
- Develop, maintain, and refine advanced mathematical and statistical models pertaining to various aspects of the business
Reference Number for this position is NN54478 which is a permanent position based in Hyde Park offering a cost to company salary of R400k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Nigel on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.
Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!
Desired Skills:
- SAS
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree