Junior Data Engineer

Data Engineer
We are looking for an ambitious Junior SQL Server Data Engineer to be responsible for the Build of the Extract, Transformation and Load (ETL) of Data. This will take place in both the internal data warehouse and the filling of data templates for external data consumers. This position is very ad-ac in nature and will be dependent on the business requirements, an overview of the approach to Dataset Engineering is listed for Background purposes.
The Company: Amazing opportunity to effectively strategize a plan, direct and monitor Software Projects for Insurance Services.
The Position: We’re looking for an ambitious Data Engineer to be based permanently in Bryanston. The pay range on offer is R20 000.00 to R25 000.00 Cost to Company Per Month.
How to Apply:
For your application to be considered, please email your CV & Academic Transcripts to [Email Address Removed] – only candidates with suitable experience and related Tertiary studies will be contacted.
Requirements:
- Completed Matric
- BSc Degree with a major in Actuarial Science, Financial Mathematics, Computer Science, or any other relevant qualification – a must have
- 1 – 2 years’ experience in a data role, Insurance or Financial Services industry experience would be advantageous
- Kimball Design Methodology for Data Warehousing experience / exposure
- Stored Procedures
- SQL Merge Function
- Common Table Expressions and Table Types
- SQL Server Integration Services Catalogue / SQL Agent and Linked Servers
- Business Intelligence Tooling (Power BI)
- SQL query writing
- Own reliable transport with a valid drivers license
- South African with a valid South African ID
- Strong communication required (verbal and written)
- Natural problem solving abilities
- Must be able to sustain pressure and be self-motivated
- Clear Criminal Record – essential
- Clear ITC – essential
Responsibilities:
ETL Data Build
SQL Server 2019 will be the core database platform that supports the reporting layer databases in the Enterprise Data Platform. The following key skills are required:
- Kimball Design Methodology for Data Warehousing, Star Schema Modelling
- Stored Procedures, SQL Merge function, Common Table Expressions and Table Types
- SQL Server Integration Services Catalogue, SQL Agent & Linked Servers
- Business Intelligence Tooling (E.g. Power BI)
Data Extracts Into Externally Provided Formats
The engineer will be involved with creating and maintaining the data extracts required by some clients in different formats. The following skills will be required:
- Understanding provided specifications
- SQL Query writing
- Balancing of produced figures to expected results
Frameworks & Automation
Introduction to organisation’s internal and external ETL frameworks will be given but a good understanding of the following would be advantageous:
- SQL Information Schema
Reconciliation & Validation
All Data Warehousing ETL requires good data control, validation and reconciliation. Demonstrable experience of the following would be advantageous:
- Batch Error Handling
- End to End Journey Row Count and Value Summation Control
- Character Hashing
Work references, criminal checks and qualification checks will be done on the successful candidate.
We will reply on applications that get shortlisted only. Therefore, please deem your application as unsuccessful if you have not received feedback after 7 days.
