Liquid Intelligent Technologies partners with Teridion

Liquid Intelligent Technologies has announced a strategic partnership with cloud-based global connectivity platform Teridion.

Teridion’s multi-cloud-based solution has been added to Liquid’s backbone services as part of their efforts to offer internet service that matches the changing Enterprise needs. This will allow Liquid to provide reliable and fast internet connectivity to its global customers.

Winston Ritson, chief business development officer for Liquid Cloud & Cyber Security, comments: “The multi-cloud-based solution coupled with Liquid’s current technology will serve this market well. As a business, we understand the changing needs of our enterprise customers.

“Using a multi-cloud-based platform allows Liquid to provide ten times faster internet performance that is more reliable and scalable, allowing global enterprise customers to receive optimal performance from WAN.

“This partnership with Teridion is a game-changer for our business and is part of our commitment to offer services that our global enterprise customers can use to continue on their growth trajectory.”

The partnership between Liquid and Teridion will allow enterprise customers to benefit from improved internet performance with dynamic route optimisation.

“Businesses operate in a global setting with remote employees,” says Sander Teunissen, sales director of Teridion. “They are looking for a single service provider capable of delivering high-speed, reliable connectivity across their company.

“Teridion’s guaranteed SLA, global reach, and interoperability through a clientless solution that requires zero employee setup makes it an ideal solution.

“We are excited about extending our offering to new customers through our partnership with Liquid, which is known for its highly reliable services.”