Modern enterprises need purpose-built AI

While AI/ML initiatives are steadily gaining traction – with 31% of respondents to a new study from International Data Corporation (IDC) saying they now have AI in production – most enterprises are still in an experimentation, evaluation/test, or prototyping phase.

Of the 31% with AI in production, only one-third claim to have reached a mature state of adoption wherein the entire organisation benefits from an enterprise-wide AI strategy.

For organisations investing in AI, improving customer satisfaction, automating decision-making, and automating repetitive tasks are the top three stated organization-wide benefits.

International Data Corporation (IDC) recently debuted the AI InfrastructureView, a deep-dive benchmarking study on infrastructure and infrastructure as a service adoption trends for artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) use cases.

“IDC research consistently shows that inadequate or lack of purpose-built infrastructure capabilities are often the cause of AI projects failing,” says Peter Rutten, research vice-president and global research lead on Performance Intensive Computing Solutions at IDC.

“With this in mind, IDC set out to probe deeper into the way in which organisations evaluate and invest in infrastructure solutions as part of their AI strategy. Our findings and analysis provide a wealth of data points for vendors and service providers to address the needs of their clients and prospects.”

Key findings from IDC’s AI InfrastructureView 2021 research include:

AI infrastructure remains one of the most consequential but the least mature of infrastructure decisions that organizations make as part of their future enterprise. Organisations have still not reached a level of maturity in their AI infrastructure – this includes initial investments, realising the benefits and return on investments, and ensuring that the infrastructure scales to meet the needs of the business. High costs remain the biggest barrier to investments leading many to run their AI projects in shared public cloud environments. Upfront costs are high, leading many to cut corners and thus exacerbate the issue. People, process, and technology remain the three key areas where challenges lie and where organisations must focus their investments for greater opportunities.

“It is clear to us that most organisations have embarked or will imminently embark on their AI journey,” says Eric Burgener, research vice-president: Storage and Converged System Infrastructure at IDC. “What is becoming clearer is that gaining consistent, reliable, and compressed time to insights and business outcomes requires investments in purpose-built and right-sized infrastructure.”

Ashish Nadkarni, group vice-president, Worldwide Infrastructure at IDC, adds: “Performance Intensive Computing (PIC), which is the process of performing large-scale mathematically intensive computations and used for processing large volumes of data or executing complex instruction sets in the fastest way possible, is a strategic research area for IDC.

“PIC solutions are commonly used in artificial intelligence, modeling, and simulation – also known as high-performance computing (HPC), and big data and analytics (BDA) use cases.”