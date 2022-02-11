Project Manager at SUMMIT Africa Recruitment

Job Description:

Our Product team are looking for a passionate and driven Project Manager to join their dynamic team. This role will involve working collaboratively across the organisation and leading the full lifecycle of our projects from requirements through development to operational and commercial readiness. We are looking for someone with a keen eye for risk, issues and dependencies and the ability to drive what is critical to the path of completion ensuring clear communication for stakeholders at all levels along the way. If you are tech-savvy and enjoy working in a fast-paced agile environment this role is for you there is always something exciting on the go!

Required Experience:

5+ years experience in IT Project Management

Solid understanding of SDLC.

Agile project management experience.

Fintech experience is beneficial.

Ability to work remotely and drive active participation and activity completion in an online environment.

Experienced in tools such as Microsoft Teams, Outlook, MS Project, Azure, and Trello.

Personal Attributes:

Excellent written and verbal communication

Ability to communicate with various stakeholders Quality and deadline-driven

Takes ownership and initiative

Strong prioritisation skills

The ability to dynamically manage various projects and programs

About The Employer:

A homegrown South African fintech company, driving ambitious change in payments and loyalty, bringing the benefits of ecommerce to any environment. We are a passionate and collaborative team of developers, engineers, designers, visionaries, techies, geeks and nerds. We appreciate a good cup of coffee but not as much as quality delivery. We build products that make payments simpler, easier, and more insightful and rewarding. Our products are scalable, secure, re-usable and push the boundaries of innovation. No idea goes unheard.

